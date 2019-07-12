The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed center Johan Larsson to a one-year, $1.55 million contract, the team announced Friday.
The Swede, 26, was a restricted free agent.
Larsson, a veteran of 331 NHL games, is one of three Sabres left from the 2013-14 squad that finished dead last in the NHL. Forward Zemgus Girgensons and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen are the others.
The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Larsson, a third-or fourth-liner most of his career, could pivot the Sabres’ fourth trio this season.
Larsson compiled six goals, 18 points and a minus-8 rating in 73 games last season. Overall, he has scored 32 goals and 79 points in his career.
The Sabres’ remaining restricted free agents – defenseman Jake McCabe, goalie Linus Ullmark and forwards Remi Elie and Evan Rodrigues – filed for arbitration last week.