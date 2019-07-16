BRADFORD, Pa. — Another player from Pennsylvania, has been added to the 46th annual Big 30 Charities Classic. This year’s game is set for the night of Aug. 3 at Bradford’s Parkway Field.
The all-star football game, founded by Don Raabe, matches graduated senior stars from each side of the Big 30 border with New York leading the series, 22-21-2, though Pennsylvania has won three straight games, including last August’s 37-22 triumph.
Proceeds benefit area charities, and, over the first 45 years the game has donated nearly $1.7 million to area causes.
Added today to the Pennsylvania squad was Isaac Schloder of the Ridgway-Johnsonburg football co-op.
Schloder’s addition keeps at 82 the number of players named to the game — 41 to each roster — pending any other decommitments or replacements.
A 6-foot-3, 175-pound tight end/defensive lineman, Schloder was tabbed both a Big 30 and Allegheny Mountain League football all-star. He was also an AML and District 9 Basketball All-Star and was picked to the Big 30 All-Star hoops game.
He was part of a Ridgway team that won three straight District 9 football titles.
An Academic High School Honors recipient he will attend West Penn Electric Lineman School.
His best memory playing football was “being a three-time D-9 champion with the Elkers.”