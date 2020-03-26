In tough times we need to turn to our indispensable core values. My values involve Prayer, Scripture, Jesus, Family, Connectedness, and Music. What are yours? You might think about spending some time writing yours down and listing them somewhere that you can see them each day.
First is prayer. Robin Sharma calls prayer a “game-changer.” It strengthens us for the living these days. We all pray differently, but we all can pray. A simple guideline I learned years ago is ACTSS. Adoration (focus on God’s many wonderful attributes), Confession, Thanksgiving, Supplication (prayer for others), and Self.
Second is Scripture. I fall back on my favorite Bible stories and passages that relate to the issues I am facing. One such story focuses on Joseph another on the Prodigal Son and another on The Good Samaritan.
Right now, two quotes that strengthen me are Romans 8:28,” We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, who are called according to his purpose.” Even in tragedy, there can be brilliant flashes of goodness brought about by God’s people working in faith with God and each other.
As we read in Esther 4:14, “Who knows? Perhaps you have come to royal dignity for just such a time as this.” Perhaps we will find a purpose for our being together in a time such as this.
A third core value focuses on God revealed in Jesus. I like to quote the song by Pops Staples, “Jesus is my captain.”
I try to ask myself what a follower of Jesus would do. In him, I see the inclusive love of God reaching out to all people. And in his teaching, I learn what it is to be a faithful part of God’s good world.
My family is a fourth core value. It includes people related by marriage, blood, and deep abiding friendship. They are a treasure beyond measure. I thank God for them every day. My son challenges me to be true to my values. My wife is my rock. And my grandchildren are instances for me to reflect on the goodness of God.
A fifth core value is our connectedness to each other. You have probably heard me say in one form or another that we are all God’s children and need to treat each other as such. I love my church family and take great joy in being their pastor. Much of my community involvement focuses on helping us maintain and enrich those connections.On my door is a quote from Roman 12:18, If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.
And a sixth core value is music. One of my favorite song lines comes from “Mr Tanner” by Harry Chapin. “Music was his life it was not his livelihood” Of course, I love Jimmy Buffett as many of you know, but a wide variety of music feeds my soul. Sometimes for fun, I will make a playlist of songs that go with a Sunday message.
These are some of the values that help during a time such as this.