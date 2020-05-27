ULYSSES, Pa. — A Mills man was taken into custody last week following a high-speed chase with Pennsylvania State Police.
According to a release from the state police, officers were conducting routine traffic enforcement on Route 49 in the area of Kibbeville Road in Ulysses Township when they encountered a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta with a traffic violation.
After a traffic stop was attempted, the sedan containing one male driver, identified in the release as Nicholas Tubbs, 23, fled at a high rate of speed, the release said.
During the pursuit, Tubbs was seen throwing what was later discovered as a mason jar containing approximately 35 grams of marijuana from the vehicle. After approximately 6 miles, the sedan pulled over.
Upon a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers seized about 27 grams of marijuana along with other drugs and paraphernalia, according to the release.
Tubbs was taken into custody and charged with the following:
• Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a felony
• Flight to avoid apprehensions, trial or punishment, a level 3 felony
• Delivery of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor
• Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor
• Possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor
• Reckless endangerment, a level 2 misdemeanor
• Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a level 2 misdemeanor
• Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, a level 2 misdemeanor
• Seven summary charges, including a count of reckless driving and a count of careless driving.
Tubbs was committed to the Potter County jail on $50,000 straight bond, according to the release.