SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Portville, N.Y., man will serve a lengthy prison sentence for a robbery conviction in McKean County.
Chase H. Lotter, 28, was sentenced Thursday in McKean County Court to five to 10 years in state prison, with credit for 148 days of time served, for using a knife to rob a Kwik Fill station on South Avenue in Bradford. President Judge John Pavlock also ordered that Lotter pay $337.11 in restitution to URC Corporate Security.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer noted that Lotter also had a robbery conviction in McKean County in 2013 and is currently serving a sentence in New York state for similar allegations.
Lotter pleaded guilty Aug. 22 to one charge of robbery-threat of immediate serious injury, a first-degree felony.
On the day Lotter entered his plea, Shaffer explained that between July 31 and Aug. 1 in 2018, while a cashier at the Kwik Fill on South Avenue in Bradford Township was trying to complete a sale for a Red Bull, Lotter pulled out a wood-handled knife and demanded money from the register.
Lotter was given $332.62 from the register, Shaffer said.
The Pennsylvania robbery was just one of several incidents in which Lotter was accused in late July 2018.
The 10-year sentence in New York is based on a crime spree between July 22 and July 30 in 2018 in Allegany County, N.Y., in which he was accused of actions including two robberies and multiple burglaries and thefts.
He was on the lam for the Allegany County crimes at the time of the Pennsylvania robbery.
Lotter was arrested Aug. 1, 2018, in the Rochester, N.Y., area.
In a new matter, Lotter was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge William Todd for a new case based on allegations from Aug. 31 in Keating Township.
He is charged in the new case with simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, and harassment, a summary charge, and he is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Sept. 19, the online court docket for the case indicates.