(Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series detailing my picks for the Atlantic 10 preseason all-conference teams and predicted order of finish. Today, a look at my preseason poll for 2019-20).
It was a slightly easier exercise this time around.
A year ago at this time, the Atlantic 10 seemed as wide open as it had been in years. Banner programs VCU and Dayton were coming off rare down campaigns; teams such as Saint Louis and Saint Joseph’s were on the rise, but still had plenty to prove.
There was no runaway favorite. There was no agreed upon top tier.
And that’s ultimately what allowed the 2018-19 campaign to play out the way it did. Yes, VCU reclaimed its place atop the league standings, and stalwarts Dayton and Davidson weren’t too far behind, but the league, as a whole, was unpredictable, and it was down.
That, and an injury to VCU’s Marcus Evans in the A-10 Tournament, are what helped a team such as St. Bonaventure overcome its youth and injuries to reach the Tournament championship game and No. 6 seed Saint Louis to win it all.
This year should be different, however. The A-10 returns much of its talent from last season — 12 of 15 all-conference players, in fact — and seems poised for a bounce-back campaign after coming dangerously close to sending just one to the Big Dance last winter.
And it starts at the top. Last year’s top-three teams, VCU, Dayton and Davidson, return just about everybody, putting them in position to potentially challenge for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. The likes of Rhode Island and Richmond should be much-improved. The Bonnies and Billikens should still be in the mix.
Here’s one man’s view of how the Atlantic 10 might unfold in 2019-20:
14. Fordham
Death, taxes, Fordham’s All-Rookie Team selection bolting for greener pastures.
It happened again this year, when Nick Honor, who averaged 15 points and three assists, transferred to Clemson.
The good news for the Rams is that they welcome back just about everybody else, including double-digit scorers Antwon Portley (11 points) and Jalen Cobb 10). But Fordham has finished last in the A-10 for the last two seasons, and until it doesn’t, this is where it’ll be pegged.
13. Saint Joseph’s
It’ll be weird seeing somebody other than Phil Martelli, who was fired, surprisingly, after 24 seasons, on the Hawks’ sideline. But Saint Joe’s, after a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, is ready to begin anew under former 76ers assist Mark Lange.
A mass exodus resulted in the departures of, among others, Charlie Brown (NBA), Lamarr Kimble (transfer) and Jared Bynum (transfer). Lange will begin the rebuilding process with pieces such as Bradley transfer Ryan Daly (17.5 points).
12. George Washington
The Colonials, too, have moved on, replacing Maurice Joseph with bigger-name Jamion Christian, who took Mount St. Mary’s to the NCAA Tournament before bringing Siena back above .500 in one season in Albany.
Christian has some building blocks in Buffalo native Maceo Jack (12 points), who scored 28 on Bona last year, Justin Mazzula (9 points, 5 rebounds) and forward Arnaldo Toro (10 points, 9 rebounds), back from a hip injury that limited him to seven games.
11. Massachusetts
UMass is still trying to find its way under Matt McCall after consecutive 13th place Atlantic 10 finishes over his first two seasons.
The Minutemen roster has undergone a major shakeup in Year 3. They’ll look to take the next step with a lineup that includes key holdovers Carl Pierre (12 points) and Keon Clergeot and a touted freshmen class, highlighted by 6-foot-9 center Tre Mitchell, a four-star recruit and the conference’s second-highest rated incoming prospect.
10. La Salle
The Explorers won fewer total games, but made a jump in the league standings, from 12th to ninth, in their first year under former Villanova aide Ashley Howard.
La Salle will take a hit with the loss of leading scorer Pookie Powell (15 points), but returns its second- through fifth-leading scorers, including guards Isiah Deas (12 points) and Saul Phiri (11) and should be that much further along in Year 2 of the new regime.
9. Duquesne
Duquesne has made significant strides in two years under Keith Dambrot, vaulting from last place before his arrival, to 10th to seventh.
The Dukes, on paper, have the talent to push for a top-five spot with the return of All-Rookie Team guard Sincere Carry (12 points, 6 assists), guards Marcus Weathers, Frankie Hughes and big shotblocker Michael Hughes. Now they have to prove that the combination of young talent and four-year transfers can lead to something tangible.
8. Richmond
The Spiders have ranged from middling to disappointing in recent seasons, bringing into question the job security of Kevin Mooney.
Injuries and transfers haven’t helped.
But if ever Richmond was going to get back on track, this is the year. The Spiders welcome back two all-conference players in Grant Golden (17 points, 7 rebounds) and Jacob Gilyard (16 points, 5 assists), plus emerging forward Nathan Cayo (13 points) and impact player Nick Sherod from injury.
7. George Mason
A preseason top-four pick last year, the Patriots fell short of that mark, but still had a solid campaign, winning 18 games and finishing fifth.
Could this be the year they earn that coveted double bye?
GMU lost second-leading scorer Otis Livingston II, but returns most other key players, including Second Team all-conference selection Justin Kier (15 points, 7 rebounds) and role guys Jordan Miller (10 points, 7 rebounds), Javon Greene (9) and Greg Calixte.
6. Saint Louis
Last year’s preseason No. 1, the Billikens actually finished sixth in the standings, but made up for that by winning the A-10 Tournament championship
SLU loses its top two scorers from that team, including leader Javon Bess, but could still be as talented as it’s been under Travis Ford with the return of all-league center Hasahn French, junior forward Jordan Goodwin and the addition of Eastern Kentucky transfer Tay Weaver and another strong recruiting class.
5. Rhode Island
URI, after consecutive trips to the Big Dance under Dan Hurley, took a natural step back in Year 1 under David Cox, finishing eighth.
The Rams, though, return much of that group, including deft point guard Jeff Dowtin (15 points), imposing all-league big man Cyril Langevine (15 points, 10 rebounds) and rising guards Fatts Russell and Tyrese Martin. Now a year older and with the same hard-nosed identity, they should once again challenge for a top spot.
4. St. Bonaventure
Bona managed to finish in the top four last year despite the loss of two First Team all-league players and a rash of early injuries.
It should have a chance to do the same this year, even without another First-Teamer in Courtney Stockard. Why?
It starts with the return of rising stars Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi and another emerging sophomore in Dominick Welch. That group was at the center of the Bonnies’ run to the A-10 championship game last winter.
3. Dayton
After a down year by Dayton standards, the Flyers reclaimed their place among the league’s elite last year, finishing third.
This winter, they should only be better.
Dayton returns one of the A-10’s top players in high-flying Obi Toppin, an all-conference guard in Jalen Crutcher and key role players Ryan Mikesell and Trey Landers. They might also have one of the league’s top newcomers in Michigan transfer Ibi Watson, for whom the fanbase has been clamoring.
2. Davidson
Davidson was again one of the league’s top teams in 2018-19, winning 24 games while finishing second in the league standings.
This year, it should be back to competing for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats return all five starters from last year, including the conference’s top backcourt in 2019 A-10 Player of the Year Jon Axel Gudmundsson (17 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Kellan Grady, himself a contender for the POY award.
1. VCU
VCU reestablished itself as perhaps the league’s most feared team last winter, often steamrolling opponents en route to a first-place (16-2) finish and another berth in the Big Dance.
Making it scarier is the fact there should be no dropoff this year.
The Rams welcome back four of five starters, including First Team guard Marcus Evans, Third Team guard De’Riante Jenkins and physical big man Marcus Santos-Silva, who are even better defensively than they are on offense.
