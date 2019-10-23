OLEAN — For the past six years, female entrepreneurs from the area have gathered under one roof to sell their wares and interact with the public and each other during the annual Women-Owned Business Vendor Fair.
This year’s event, hosted by the Zonta Club of Olean, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 in the community room of Christ United Methodist Church at 633 Linwood Ave., and is free and open to the public.
Ann Marie Sitter-Thompkins, president of Zonta, said the event has been held every year in honor of Zonta’s mission which is “working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy.”
Sitter-Thompkins further noted the fair was created to help local women-owned businesses showcase their products for one night for everyone in the community to see.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to come out and see the amazing and talented women in the community and do a little shopping, either for themselves or for the holidays,” she said.
Sitter-Thompkins noted the event, which will host more than 37 vendors, has become so popular that there is a waiting list for vendors who were unable to be added to the roster due to space constraints.
“We have people on (the waiting list) just in case at the last minute we get cancellations,” Sitter-Thompkins explained. “I’ll call them up, but they have to be willing to commit to that day on short notice.”
She said that not only have the vendors responded positively to the event, but also the public thanks to the variety of products available.
“We have the people who sell Tupperware and Mary Kay products,” she continued. “We only want one of a kind in for those types of vendors. Of the crafters and people who do those types of things, we have a variety of direct sales.”
She said visitors will also be able to enjoy food and beverages sold from the kitchen of the church.
“Last year, we sold chili, walking tacos and soda,” she recalled. “What we do is we try to get our Z Club members from the high school, we give them the opportunity to come in and raise some money.”
She said baked goods that will also be sold during the event will include fudge, baklava, pastries from a new bakery and a variety of homemade goods.
“We also have a lot of skin care (products) and I think we’re going to have chair massages,” she stated. “We also have a couple of people selling homemade wreaths and children’s accessories.”
Vendors will showcase other handmade items including blankets, purses, soaps, scarves, home decor, quilted items and pottery, among others. Jewelry, as well as branded items such as Avon, will also be sold by independently owned companies by women from local communities in New York state and Pennsylvania. On a related note, Sitter-Thompkins said the fair is made possible each year, thanks to the generosity of Christ United which donates the space.
“This event supports local businesses and is a great holiday shopping opportunity for all,” added Connie Cooper, Zonta publicity committee chairperson.
For more information on the event, contact Sitter-Thompkins at (716) 560-5421.
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)