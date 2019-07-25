LITTLE VALLEY — A bronze plaque honoring retired Cattaraugus County Deputy Sheriff Peter Budzinski’s 50 years of service in the Sheriff’s Office was unveiled before county lawmakers Wednesday.
Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb recited some of the events of Budzinski’s first year as a deputy in 1968: The assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King and Sen. Robert Kennedy, the first successful heart transplant, the first sales of McDonald’s Big Mac.
“And I was born,” the sheriff added to laughter around the legislative chamber.
Many of Budzinski’s former co-workers attended the ceremony. He called them “family.”
Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman James J. Snyder, R-Olean, congratulated Budzinski of Salamanca and presented him with a proclamation recognizing his service to the county.
The bronze plate bore Budzinski’s likeness, his dates of service — Nov. 14, 1968 to Sept. 10, 2018 — and an inscription acknowledging 50 years of dedicated service. It will be placed on the brick wall at the entrance to the Sheriff’s Office in Little Valley.
Budzinski’s wife, Pat, was emotional as she stood by her husband and the plaque.
Whitcomb noted that over his 50 years as an active deputy, Budzinski had prepared for his shift five days a week. That amounts to about 5,200 shifts to an officer who retires after 20 years. For Budzinski, 50 years of the routine amounted to more than 13,000 days, the sheriff said.
With 50 years of service, Whitcomb said, “His service is and will forever be unmatched or duplicated.”
The sheriff added: “You watched over our constituents and members of our law enforcement family for 50 years. You will now watch over the members of our law enforcement family forever as we come and go from our office as your bronzed tribute to your legacy will be appropriately placed in the entrance/exit to our office.”
Whitcomb told Budzinski, “It has been a pleasure for me to have served with you.” The men shook hands and embraced as everyone in the legislative chamber rose to their feet and clapped.
Budzinski stood by the plaque and thanked the sheriff and other officers as well as Snyder.
Afterward, Budzinski said he will remember the people he worked with. “You couldn’t ask for better people. We are a family. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
He added that no one thing stands out in his 50-year career.
“I’ve been through it all,” he said.