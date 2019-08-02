In the midst of the summer months, Christian Churches and most families do not have a thought about their nativity scenes that are gently packed away and stored in a basement, attic or garage. Our thoughts do not turn to them until the remnants of fall have faded away and the shorter days and colder weather signal that Christmas is near.
Not so with the Episcopal Church of St. Stephen’s on Barry Street in Olean, which has displayed its life-sized nativity scene in the front of our church for 20 years. The decision to display this nativity scene, according to an article in the Olean Times Herald, came after the City of Olean enacted a policy eliminating a creche (nativity) scene from Lincoln Park among the Santa Clause Lane display.
Now, in all honestly I did not live in Olean at the time this happened so I do not know the facts, and I have heard a number of stories as to why this policy was enacted. But what I have deduced is that this action of the city centered mostly around their attempt to be more sensitive to the diversity of faiths of the citizens of Olean. This is my opinion only, as I admit, I have not researched any city records surrounding this.
Father James Snodgrass, the Rector of St. Stephens Church at that time, responded by having St. Stephens erect its own nativity display all year. Betty Redding, a member of St. Stephens Church commissioned a local chainsaw artist, Rick Pratt, to sculpt this life-sized set.
The set included five members including St. Joseph, who was 6 feet tall and originally weighed 300 pounds, and a donkey which weighed 400 pounds. The rest of the set included St. Mary, a manger with the baby Jesus and a sheep, all of which were encased in a 9 by 10-foot structure. All were carved out of white ash and pine.
It was quite something to see when it was originally put in place, which, from the best I can determine, was in the summer of 1998 or 1999. I imagine that many people have sat in Lincoln Park looking over at that nativity scene throughout the years, driven by it at night when it was illuminated by lights or perhaps walked their dog by it day after day.
But now, sadly, it is gone. Perhaps you have noticed, or not, but the nativity scene has been taken down for reasons that have nothing to do with some aspect of church policy theology, or anything quite as grandiose as that. The bottom line is that the nativity scene had suffered greatly from the elements over the years causing wood rot, and because some carpenter bees had decided to make it their home. The Nativity scene had become unstable and was dangerously ready to tumble over.
As a result, the members of the church had to make the sad decision to take it down this summer of 2019. It was an ever-present symbol for the church and, I think, for some locals. It was a difficult decision to take it down because of the symbol it represented.
For many the nativity scene may be a wondrous symbol of the Christmas season. But in reality, it is a symbol that whatever level of poverty you find yourself in — economic poverty, emotional poverty, spiritual poverty or whatever — we have a God who understands our plight because God has been there with us. Also, it lets us know that despite whatever state of poverty we are in, we can always do great things.
(The Rev. Kim Rossi leads St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Olean.)