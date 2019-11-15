RED HOUSE — Michael Karlson and Jim Keleher will speak Saturday at the Allegany State Park Historical Society meeting on “Yearly Cabin Holders.”
The Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. at Camp Allegany off ASP Route 2.
The families of the guest speakers, who are cousins, had yearly cabins on Weller Trail from the 1940s until the mid 1960s when Albany ended the leases
A camper could lease a cabin in the park for the entire year, and then rent that cabin year after year. The speakers will also reminisce and tell stories about the “Good Old Days of Allegany”, like the Fancher Swimming Pool, Quaker Lagoon, Park dance halls, the bears visiting the camp sites, the old garbage dumps, fire towers, many more fun stories.