In an otherwise meaningless midweek game, it was the perfect encapsulation for what these Quad-A, super-sub New York Yankees have experienced this season.
On June 4, a spirited crowd of 5,211 congregated at sunny Sahlen Field for the middle contest of a three-day set between Buffalo and the Yankees’ Triple A affiliate, Scranton-Wilkes Barre.
It was a nice enough night for baseball, no doubt, and those teams provided it, with the Bisons using a five-run third inning to erase a 2-0 deficit before hanging on for a 5-4 triumph. The primary draw, however, as it tends to happen at the minor league level, was the presence of a notable major leaguer.
Star shortstop Didi Gregorius was in the RailRiders’ lineup that day, playing the penultimate game of a rehab assignment before making his anticipated return to the big league club three days later. And in those tidy two hours and 27 minutes, it had become clear: most were there to catch an in-person glimpse of a New York Yankee.
Gregorius went 0-for-5 with a pair of pop-ups to third base on that Tuesday, but it almost didn’t matter. He had played, and had done so with the iconic interlocking N and Y on his helmet.
And with the 29-year-old playing again following a seven-month layoff for Tommy John surgery and batting second, even in that moment, it was easy to look past who was batting third, fourth and fifth:
Mike Ford, Mike Tauchman and Tyler Wade.
Against the Bisons, that trio was the reason Scranton-WB had a chance to win: Ford singled, Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and Wade had a two-out RBI single. And in this fascinating season for New York, they’re part of the reason the Yankees have remained in first place in the AL East and among the best teams in baseball for virtually the duration despite having a Major League record 30 players spend time on the injury list.
THE ASSUMPTION in April was that the Yankees would quickly fall out of contention, or that, at the very least, they’d be playing from behind once their myriad missing all-stars returned.
On April 22, on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, they came as close to fielding an actual Quad-A lineup as you can, rolling out a group that included Ford, Tauchman, Wade, Kyle Higashioka, Clint Frazier and pre-breakout Gio Urshela.
And still, they won.
And they kept winning.
And in the process, they became a likable bunch, even on a team that most non-Yankee fans like to hate.
Yes, New York ultimately became healthier, assimilating the likes of Gregorius, Aaron Judge and Gleybar Torres back into their everyday roles. It never fully shook the injury bug, however, and with just over a week to go in the regular season, still hasn’t.
And, when called upon, the reinforcements — the backups, journeymen and true minor-leaguers — have continued to produce.
TAUCHMAN, a former Rockies castoff, has hit a handful of big home runs this season. Austin Romine has done an admirable job of filling in for everyday catcher Gary Sanchez, who has made multiple appearances on the injury list. Ford had a two-home run game as recently as August 26, as part of the Yankees’ three-game sweep of Seattle.
In spurts, in spots, as they continue to shuttle between Scranton and the Bronx, that Scranton-WB trio, along with Frazier, have combined to contribute 36 home runs and 110 RBIs. Essentially, they’ve come together to fill the void of, say, Giancarlo Stanton, who has still played in only 11 games this year.
It was Stanton’s return on Wednesday that brought to mind that June day in Buffalo.
With the former National League MVP and ace pitcher Luis Severino back in the fold, the Yankees are about as healthy as they’ve been all year, and could essentially be at full strength by the start of the postseason if both Edwin Encarnacion and Sanchez also return, as scheduled.
That means there’s a good chance that none of those Quad-A players will make New York’s playoff roster, a sort of larger-scale scenario of the overshadowing they faced with Gregorius’ presence at Sahlen Field.
Though it’ll be interesting to see a fully loaded Yankees team in a playoff series, it’s almost unfortunate that players such as Tauchman and Frazier likely won’t see the field. After all, they and their fellow backups are as big a part of New York’s first division title in seven years as anybody.
They deserve a tip of the cap for their contributions, however.
And if it happens to arise through another injury, they deserve an opportunity for another big Yankee moment.
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)