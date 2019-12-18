OLEAN — The week leading up to Christmas can be a stressful time for people, with many wishful for a way to relax.
Officials at the Olean Meditation Center hope to provide a relaxing activity with the presentation of the “Winter Solstice Celebration of the Return of Light” beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the 2275 Dugan Road facility.
The session, presented by Betsy Afton of Yoga Betsy and Kim LaMedola of Wellness with Kimberly, is open to the community. Both teachers have yoga practices at the Center and are certified through the Himalayan Institute. The celebration will include chanting, yoga, a guided meditation and an interesting and informative talk about the ancient, and modern, meaning of the winter solstice as the calendar pivots to lengthening daylight at the darkest time of the year. Participants are asked to provide a $5 donation, if possible.
Afton, who operates her studio at the Center and has conducted the Winter Solstice celebrations in the past, said the event is geared toward relaxation.
“I’m sure people will say, ‘I have baking and I’ve got wrapping to do, what am I doing here,’” she said of participants. “But it’s a way of acknowledging the shift in the energy and the return of the light. And it’s a nice relaxing thing to do.”
Afton said she has seen a transformation with people who took the yoga session during past holiday seasons.
“It’s kind of like they had a little peace of mind restored,” Afton recalled. “Everything just flows better after that — they’re not so rushed and hurried. A lot (of people) are on auto-pilot and don’t enjoy any of (the holiday season) after awhile.”
Afton said that during the session, the class will participate in a relaxation technique, a releasing technique and a cleansing activity.
Afton explained the latter technique will ask participants to write down what they would like to let go of in their lives, and not carry it into the new year.
“We are then going to try and do a nature walk in the park (behind the Center) and Kim will bring a fire-proof container. Whatever you’ve written down on paper will be thrown in the fire,” she explained. “That’s the cleansing power of fire.”
Afton said afterward, the group will return inside where she will provide a “Gong Meditation” activity.
“I will be playing the gong and letting people relax, with the vibration of the gong letting people finish out the cleansing and renewing process,” she added.
Dr. Richard Reilly, president of the Center, said the facility always welcomes the solstice activity and participants.
“It’s a public activity, and people who are into yoga already might take the opportunity to come, too,” he said. “This is nice because it kind of links yoga up with the seasons.”
For more information on the event, call the Center at 375-5550.