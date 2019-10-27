ORCHARD PARK — The numbers are concerning, 5-1 record notwithstanding.
To be sure, Buffalo’s fast start has made the Bills one of the surprise teams of this NFL season.
Theirs is the fifth-best mark in the league behind only the Patriots (7-0), 49ers (6-0), New Orleans and Green Bay (both 6-1).
But when league observers talk about Buffalo, they credit its impressive beginning to a talented, high-quality defense.
To be sure, the Bills rank third in fewest points surrendered (15 per game) and opponents yards per game (293) and fourth in passing yards given up (201).
However, those numbers aren’t nearly as good on offense as Buffalo is 22nd of 32 teams in points scored (22 per game), 24th in third-down conversions (33 percent) and 21st in passing yards (201).
Yet oddly, while the Bills have struggled when they have the ball, that performance seems to disappear in the fourth quarter, where Buffalo has rallied to get four of its five wins.
Still, those offensive shortcomings will hover over the Bills this afternoon at New Era Field when they host a tough, but injury-depleted Philadelphia defense.
Tellingly, Buffalo is only a 1½-point favorite over the desperate Eagles (3-4).
BILLS QUARTERBACK Josh Allen was asked this week about his team’s success in final-period rallies.
“It’s not like somebody is giving a rah-rah speech and getting everybody inspired,” he said. “It’s collectively we just kind of look at each other, and ‘it’s time’ … it’s time to get down to business. Our defense has been doing a great job of keeping us in the game.
“We’ve been able to execute in the fourth quarter and I think that’s due to the preparation that we have, how we practice all the situations that coach (Sean) McDermott gives us. We truly have a special group here, we care about each other, we lean on each other, and I think that’s what matters most in the fourth quarter.”
But what’s happened in the first three periods when the Bills have scored only six of their 13 offensive touchdowns?
“We’ve done a lot of self-scouting and we’re just kind of shooting ourselves in the foot whether it’s a mental error, me not making the right decision at the line of scrimmage, pre-snap penalties, something like that, it’s really not what the other team’s doing,” Allen said. “We’ve got to go out there and execute our stuff. We’ve got a good enough game plan with Coach (Brian) Daboll (offensive coordinator), we’re very well-coached and we’re a smart and a tough team.
“I truly believe that as long as I make the right decisions and put the ball in our playmakers’ hands, that’s where we’re going to find our success.”
ONE OF the problems has been that promising Buffalo drives have ended in field goal attempts.
“You always want to finish with touchdowns, that’s the goal of every offense,” Daboll admitted. “We had some objectives that we really focused on during the bye week. One was to try to score points in the beginning of the first half and the beginning of the second half.
“We got put in some 3rd-and-longs ... 3rd-and-10, 3rd-and-11, which are always hard to convert, regardless, particularly when you have less space (in the red zone). You have to try to skip those third downs ... keep it to third-and-manageable. Third down and long, regardless of where you are on the field, is tough, so it’s something we’ll just keep working on.”
But, given those struggles, are the Bills still seeking an offensive identity?
“I definitely think we’ve got an identity … we’ve got a lot of room for improvement as well,” Allen said. “We still haven’t played our best game collectively as an offensive unit. Really, as a team for that matter, and we’re sitting at 5-1.
“We feel good about what we’ve done but we don’t feel complacent or good enough (as far as) what we want to be and where we want to go. Each week we get to learn and grow and it’s going to be no different this week. We’re trying to take it one game at a time. We’re a team that’s going to play for 60 minutes. We’re tough, we’re gritty, we’re Buffalo.”
