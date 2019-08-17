Will Miller, the Conservation director of the Seneca Fish and Wildlife Department, will be the guest presenter at today’s meeting of the Allegany State Park Historical Society.
Miller will conduct a presentation on hellbenders at 1 p.m. in the conference room, at the Quaker Lake Bathhouse.
Miller will bring a couple of live hellbenders to give the people an actual look at these once flourishing animals. He will also talk about how the Seneca Fish & Game Department is raising the nearly extinct hellbender salamander.
At one time, the only place in New York State where these hellbenders were found was in the Allegany River, in the Salamanca/Red House/Quaker Bridge area just outside of Allegany State Park.
The huge and not-so-pretty, hellbenders, have been known to grow up to 30 inches long.