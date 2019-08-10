OLEAN — It turned out to be one of the most interesting quarterfinals in recent Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament history.
When it was over on Friday afternoon, two top senior collegians, an eight-time champion and a veteran who finally made the semifinals after five unsuccessful tries, populated today’s semis at Bartlett Country Club.
At 9:25, Mitch Faulkner, the No. 1 player at Pennsylvania’s Clarion University, faces two-time champion Zach Chaddock, one of the top golfers on St. Bonaventure’s team. The two started competing against each other in the Penn-York juniors.
Then, at 9:30, Chris Blocher, who has won the Men’s Amateur eight times (1997, ‘99, 2007, ‘10-’13 and ‘17) will meet Scott Brady, son of Jim, who won the tourney in 1977 and ‘84.
But the interesting story was the matches that brought all four to today’s semifinals.
FAULKNER, a 21-year-old alumnus of Bradford High, breezed in the morning round, downing Joe Salvaggio (Cardinal Hills), 5-and-4. But, in the afternoon, the sports management major’s opponent was his frequent partner at Pennhills, Dan Reiley, who won the tourney in 1995.
“We play a couple of times every two weeks and lately we’ve played a lot together,” Faulkner said. “He’s a great competitor. He’s always top-notch at Pennhills and one of the most respected players there. Being able to beat a guy I’ve looked up to for years is something special.”
Faulkner was two down after three holes.
“But then I birdied 4 and 5 to get back into it and, personally, I felt I hit another gear because I didn’t make many missteps after that,” he said of shooting 2-over against Reiley.
Chaddock, 21, a graduate of Fillmore, had two interesting matches. He ousted his father, Jon, 7-and-6, in the morning. Then, in a rematch of last year’s final, beat Marcus Aiello (Birch Run), 3-and-2.
“Marcus and I are pretty familiar with each other’s games because of that,” Chaddock said of downing last year’s final victim by shooting 2-under.
Of beating his dad, a two-time Men’s Amateur medalist and finalist, Zach said, “We play all the time (at Springville, their home course) … but not so much this summer because I was interning in Columbus, Ohio (Huntington National Bank). It just felt like a Saturday morning … nothing different.”
The finance major, the only player to have won the tournament twice before turning 21, which he now is, plays to scratch to his dad’s 2 handicap.
“It’ll be a grindfest because I think we can both play very well,” said Faulkner who has to give Pennhills two strokes. “(Today) can be anybody’s game, but I understand he’s won this two times and has the experience. But I think the way I’m playing right now I’ve got just as good a chance as anybody.”
BRADY, a 27-year-old physical education teacher at Salamanca, playing 2-over, ousted previous area resident Jon Livak, a 7-handicapper, 7-and-6, then was tested by scratch Smethport golfer, David Horn, 1-up, despite playing 1-under.
Two up with three to play, the zero handicapper from Bartlett saw Horn birdie 16 and 17 to tie it. Brady then prevailed with a par on 18.
As he recalled, “(Horn) hit perfect drives on 16 and 17 and then chipped it next to the hole twice.
Brady added, “I’m 0-5 in the quarterfinals of this tournament … I told my caddy, I’ve got to do it today.
“One year Marcus (Aiello) birdied 16, 17 and18 on me to win. Then (Bona’s) Matt Abendroth birdied 17 and 18 to beat me and today (Horn) birdied 16 and 17 and I thought … ‘It’s gonna happen again.’”
It didn’t, but his reward is a semifinal with Blocher, who beat him in their only Men’s Amateur match when Brady was in high school
But he was also pragmatic.
“If you’re gonna win this tournament,” Brady said, “you’ve usually got to beat Blocher.”
In the afternoon, Blocher, a scratch player at the tourney’s home course, eliminated 2003 champion Eric McHone (Charlotte, N.C.), 6-and-5.
“Eric just didn’t have his game,” he said of his friend who beat Adam Bennett (Bartlett), 3-and-2, in the morning.
Blocher was tested in the early match, edging John Nick Forrest, an unattached 4-handicapper and son of John, the late three-time champion, 1-up.
“He gave me all I wanted … John Nick hits it so good,” said the 43-year-old Hinsdale physical education teacher and basketball coach. “At No. 6 I was two up then there was a 6-, 7-hole stretch where on three holes he didn’t even have to putt it … that’s how close he hit it.
“I was still one down after 12, but ended up winning 17 and 18.”
However, for all his Men’s Amateur success, Blocher admitted, “I feel it’s slightly more difficult … it’s hard to get through (a two-round Friday).
“I haven’t been high on my golf game lately but I went in with the attitude this week that I’m playing with house money. I’ve been fortunate enough to have been medalist six times and fortunate enough to have won this eight times. So, anything else…”
Still, Blocher realizes he’s seen as the player to beat.
“I’m comfortable (with being the target),” he said. “Standing on the first tee and playing, I’m actually more relaxed. The easiest thing is to play a match … the hardest thing is the time between matches because you’re thinking ‘I’ve got to hit it better’ … or whatever.”
On eight occasions over 21 years, that hasn’t been a problem.
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHTFriday’s Second Round 1. Mitch Faulkner (Pennhills) 5-and-4 over 16. Joe Salvaggio (Cardinal Hills) 9. Dan Reiley (Pennhills) 6-and-5 over 8. Tom Crist (Chautauqua/Bemus Point) 4. Marcus Aiello (Birch Run) 2-and-1 over 20. Josh Brooks (Bolivar) 12. Zach Chaddock (Springville) 7-and-6 over 5. Jon Chaddock (Springville) 2. Chris Blocher (Bartlett) 1-up over 15. John Nick Forrest (unattached) 7. Eric McHone (PFW) 3-and-2 over 10. Adam Bennett (Bartlett) 30. Scott Brady (Bartlett) 7-and-6 over 14. Jon Livak (PAR) 11. David Horn (Smethport) 5-and-3 over 6. Dave Padlo (PAR)
Friday’s Quarterfinals 1. Faulkner 5-and-3 over 9. Reiley 12. Z. Chaddock 3-and-2 over 4. Aiello 2. Blocher 5-and-4 over 7. McHone 30. Brady 1-up over 11. Horn
Today’s Semifinals 1. Faulkner vs. 12. Z. Chaddock, 9:25 a.m. 2. Blocher vs. 30. Brady, 9:30 a.m.
CONSOLATION FLIGHTFriday’s Second Round 16. Richard Russell (Birch Run) 1-up over 1. Jeff Padlo (PAR) 8. Matt Fuller (Birch Run) 3-and-2 over 9. Michael Davis (Bartlett) 13. Kole Maytum (Chautauqua) 4-and-2 over 4. Nick Aiello (PAR) 5. Ryan Jennings (Elkdale) 1-up over 12. Brandon Haas (Bartlett) 15. Sam Hyman (Holland Hills) 5-and-4 over 2. Jim Brady (Bartlett) 7. Roy Dwaileebe (PFW) 6-and-5 over 10. John Henzel, Jr. (PAR) 3. Kyle Henzel (Bartlett) 3-and-1 over 11. Brian Froebel (Birch Run)
Friday’s Quarterfinals 8. Fuller 5-and-4 over 16. Russell 13. Maytum 3-and-2 over 5. Jennings 7. Dwaileebe 2-and-1 over 15. Hyman 3. Henzel 5-and-4 over 11. Froebel
Today’s Semifinals 8. Fuller vs. 13. Maytum, 10:05 a.m. 3. Henzel vs. 7. Dwaileebe, 10:10 a.m.
FIRST FLIGHTFriday’s Quarterfinals 1. Connor Alfieri 4-and-3 over 9. Tim Hall, Jr. 4. Jamie Glatz 4-and-3 over 5. Zach Zamerowski 2. Kamden McClain 5-and-4 over 10. Matthew Lonto 6. Knut Johnsen 2-and-1 over 14. Branson Morrison
Today’s Semifinals 1. Alfieri vs. 4. Glatz, 9:40 a.m. 2. McClain vs. 6.Johnsen, 9:45 a.m.
SECOND FLIGHTFriday’s Quarterfinals 16. Bob Colligan, Jr. 4-and-2 over 9. Trent Unverdorben 12. Sean Campbell 1-up-20 over 13. Mike Neary 10. Paul Bzdak 2-and-1 over 2. Dan Neilly 11. Dan Schott 8-and-6 over 14. Mark Baire
Today’s Semifinals 12. Campbell vs. 16. Colligan, Jr., 9:55 a.m. 10. Bzdak vs. 11 Schott, 10:00 a.m.
THIRD FLIGHTFriday’s Quarterfinals 8. Tracy Bush 3-and-2 over 16. Dominic Bagazzoli 12. Ron Jakubczyk, Sr. 5-and-3 over 13. Paul Foley 2. Kevin Mole 1-up over 10. Cameron Meyers 11. Tim Stead 4-a nd-3 over 3. Terry Turner
Today’s Semifinals 8. Bush vs. 12. Jakubczyk, 9 a.m. 2. Mole vs. 11. Stead, 9:05 a.m.
FOURTH FLIGHTFriday’s Quarterfinals 1. George Moses, Jr. 7-and-5 over 8. Joe Baire 5. Max Baire, Jr. 2-and-1 over 4. Tony Ramage 7. Tom Churakos, Sr. 2-up over 2. Dave Carucci 3. Ed Drake 1-up-19 over 6. Vinny Baire, Sr.
Today’s Semifinals 1. Moses vs. 5. Baire, 10:15 a.m. 3. Drake vs. 7. Churakos., 10:20 a.m.
OVER-60 CONSOLATION FLIGHTFriday’s Quarterfinals 1. Max Payne 6-and-5 over 8. Matt Phillips 5. RJ Pauly 1-up over 4. Jack Morton 2. John Chicola 6-and-5 over 7. Dewey Gram 3. Honsey Russell 2-and-1 over 6. Mark Reynolds
Today’s Semifinals 5. Pauly defeats 1. Payne via forfeit 2. Chicola vs. 3. Russell, 8:55 a.m.
45-59 CONSOLATION FLIGHTFriday’s Results 4. Chad Siago 2-and-1 over 5. Tony Lewis
Today’s Semifinals 1. John Foley vs. 4. Siago, 8:40 a.m.
2. Frank Higgins vs. 3. Jeff Worth, 8:45 a.m.