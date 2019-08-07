CUBA — He and his players sat around a picnic table just a short walk from the field, discussing everything from X’s and O’s, to number selection and whether they should smile in the team photo.
The group was small, consisting of just five returning letterwinners, but set, with each player already dressed in his game jersey, awaiting instructions.
Almost everything about this Cuba-Rushford football team is new, from the coaching staff, to the uniforms, to the veterans that dot the roster, to some of the faces that have come out for the 2019 campaign. But, in this moment, one thing was clear: the Rebels, under first-year boss David Wild, are eager to get started.
“This summer has been really good,” said Wild, who was made the head man after former coach Chris Fee was named an associate principal at the school. “We’ve gotten a lot of kids coming out; a lot of the kids that didn’t play last year have been coming out to try it, get used to the new systems and be a part of the team.
“It’s going to be a little bit of an inexperienced team, but we’re hoping to get them to where they need to be by the time of the first game.”
C-R experienced one of its most successful post-merger stretches under Fee, advancing to the Section 5 playoffs in four of his first five seasons while winning at least five contests in each campaign.
That was until last year, when the Rebels, minus the offensive firepower that had come to define it, struggled to a 2-7 finish, including a pair of one-sided losses to county rival Bolivar-Richburg.
And that’s from where Wild will begin the rebuilding effort.
Entering 2019, Cuba-Rushford is in an almost entirely opposite position to last year.
In 2018, it had lost almost every key skill position player, but returned the bulk of its offensive line. This year, it’s the other way around; the Rebels will be without much of their line, including Ben Frank, Gavin Ponka and Roman Tomasi, but welcome back a handful of players who touched the ball, including Alex Tylor and Ethan Rix, who split time at quarterback, and running backs Skylar Coleman and Julius Korytkowski.
C-R might well have five new starting linemen, Wild acknowledged. The hope is to build that group into a unit similar to the ones that paved the way for the myriad of offensive stars under Fee.
“I think we can get to that point,” said Wild, who led C-R’s modified program since its inception four years ago. “It may be a little rocky at first, but we can get to the point where these five guys we have out there can get our skilled players the holes and lanes that they need.”
Of the guys he’ll lean on now, including seniors Nate Hardy (6-2, 300) and Kyle Wittenrich (5-11, 215) and junior Hunter Williams (5-9, 160), he added: “They weren’t starters last year, but they were on the team; they know the system, they know what they need to do. It seems like a brand new line, but they’ve always been one step back, and when there was an injury, they were the first ones to step in there.”
Where the Rebels are undoubtedly ahead, however, is at quarterback.
The initial replacement for three-year starter Dawson Sanderson, Tylor, a year ago, had never taken a meaningful varsity snap. He ultimately shared time with Rix, then a sophomore and a first-year player at the position.
Both took his lumps last fall, but return with a season’s worth of experience.
Wild described it as an “open competition” for the starting job this year, but said that both players will be featured, one way or another, in the offense.
“They’ve been working hard in the offseason,” Wild said. “They both want a shot, they both have game experience, they both had good games and bad games. (But) they know how the defense works and they won’t be scared once they get out there. They know what to expect. It won’t be a brand new thing.”
Now part of a newly established Livingston County small school division, C-R will once again see only Class D programs, but that doesn’t make its schedule easy. This year, that slate includes road games at defending Section 5 Class D champion Alexander and Sodus/Lyons. The Rebels will open the Wild era with one of their most anticipated games of the year, taking on B-R at home Sept. 6.
“Losing to B-R twice last season wasn’t the best,” Wild said with a smile. “You never want to lose two games to a rival. Our kids are excited to play Bolivar-Richburg Week 1. We’re hoping to get a little bit of revenge from last year.”
After Year 1 under Fee, when the Rebels went 5-3 and made the postseason, the goal remained the same in each of the next five years: to win a league title; but more importantly, to pick up the program’s first playoff win since 2010.
And though they made the postseason on four occasions, they fell short of that mark in each instance.
The question for Wild, who played at Cuba-Rushford for current athletic director Chris Cappelletti, graduating in 2008, and works at the school, was this: Given that this is a team with a new coaching staff and many new faces, is it fair to have the same expectation in 2019?
Or does that conversation start elsewhere?
“These kids, I’ve been coaching most of them since seventh, eighth grade,” he said. “Realistically, honestly, I’m looking at it as we’re taking it one game at a time. It’s a new season, a new system, we have a whole bunch of new kids coming in.
“We’re looking at the first game against B-R and then we’ll move onto the next game after that. In terms of playoffs, our sights are set (only) on B-R.”
Joining Wild as assistants on this year’s staff are Jordan Abdo, John Doyle, Rich Beck and Chad Wittenrich.
THE RETURNING starters:
Julius Korytkowski, senior, running back/linebacker
Ethan Rix, junior, 6-0, 150, quarterback/cornerback
Alex Tylor, senior, 6-0, 190, quarterback/linebacker
Hunter Williams, junior, 5-9, 160, offensive line/defensive end
Kyle Wittenrich, senior, 5-11, 215, offensive line/defensive end
Nate Hardy, senior, 6-2, 300, line both ways
Skylar Coleman, 5-11, 170, running back/cornerback
ALSO LETTERING were:
Joey Jablonski, senior, 6-0, 160, wide receiver/cornerback
Nate Johnson, senior, line both ways
Brayden Lavery, sophomore, 5-9, 160, running back/linebacker
Trey Myers, senior, 5-9, 250, line both ways
Wyatt Williamson, junior, 5-9, 150, wide receiver/cornerback
Shawn Deibler, junior, 5-6, 260, line both ways
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks
: Tylor, Rix
Running Backs
: Coleman, Korytkowski, Lavery, Trent Chamberlain (jr., 6-0, 170), Noah Deitz (so., 5-11, 160), Conner Pfouts (jr., 5-10, 150)
Ends/Receivers
: Jablonski, Williamson, Logan Barber (jr., 6-1, 250), Domonic Bello (fr., 6-0, 170), Grady McCumiskey (sr., 6-3, 250), Logan Ungermann (so., 6-1, 160), Andrew Clement (sr., 6-0, 170)
Guards/Tackles
: Hardy, Johnson, Wittenrich, Deibler, Ethan Bump (jr., 6-0, 190), Noah Campbell (so., 6-0, 150), Jeffery Gore (sr., 6-0, 280), Clint Griswold (jr., 5-11, 160), Cliff Karn (fr., 5-10, 250), Justin Kerr (so., 6-2, 260), Benson McCumiskey (so., 5-10, 230), Hunter Wilson (so., 5-6, 170)
Centers
: Myers, Williams
DefenseEnds
: Williams, Wittenrich, Barber, G. McCumiskey
Guards/Tackles
: Hardy, Johnson, Myers, Deibler, Bump, Campbell, Gore, Griswold, Karn, Kerr, B. McCumiskey
Linebackers
: Tylor, Korytkowski, Lavery, Chamberlain, Deitz, Pfouts
Defensive Backs
: Rix, Coleman, Jablonski, Bello, Ungermann, Williamson, A. Clement
Kickers
: Rix, Coleman
THE SCHEDULE:
September
6 — Bolivar-Richburg, 7:30 p.m.
13 — at Sodus/Lyons, 7 p.m.
20 — Canisteo-Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
27 — South Seneca/Romulus, 7:30 p.m.
October
4 — at Perry/Mount Morris, 7:30 p.m.
11 — at Alexander, 7:30 p.m.
18 — Geneseo, 7:30 p.m.
NEXT: Coudersport