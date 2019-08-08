A wet summer has been good for New York blueberry lovers, producing juicy yields. So, as the season for the antioxidant-dense berry comes to a close, locals are reminded to get some while the getting is good.
Here are some of the area’s u-pick blueberry farms, courtesy of enchantedmountains.com:
- Crisafulli Blueberries: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Located at Maple Avenue, Allegany.
- Blueberry Meadows: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., every day except Sundays. Phone: 373-2865. Located at 1414 Rowe Ave., Weston Mills.
- Tan Childs Farm: U-pick by appointment only. Phone: 557-2189. Located at 4755 Five Mile Road, Hinsdale.
- Childs Blueberry Farm — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., every day except Mondays. Open until Sept. 28. Phone: 557-2334. Located at 3172 Cooper Hill Road, Hinsdale. Free rides to the fields available.
- Pepper’s Blueberry Hill Farm — Open dawn to dusk, seven days a week. Phone: 307-0903 or 307-5985. Located at 3290 Bear Creek Road, Franklinville.
- Great Valley Berry Patch — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., pickers should call before coming to check availability. Open from Phone: 945-5221, located at 5608 Humphrey Road, Great Valley. Currents and peas also available.
- Camp’s Blueberries — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Phone: 358-6422. Located at 67 Larkin St., Randolph.
- Burdick Blueberries — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, as long as there are ripe berries. Phone: 257-9760. Located at 8267 Thompson Road, East Otto. Free rides to the fields available.
- Blueberry Hill Farm: Call for availability. Phone: 532-2920. Located at 10016 Allegany Road, South Dayton.