If you want to take in a Bills training camp session this year, time is limited … literally.
Buffalo opened its shortest-ever preseason bonding period with the arrival of rookies Tuesday and veterans reporting today.
The first of eight practices open to the public at St. John Fisher College will begin Thursday morning at 9:45 as will six others (July 26-28, 31, Aug. 1, 6). The other public workout is Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2:45 p.m.
However, tickets are required for the workouts this Saturday and Sunday, plus the Aug. 4 session.
The Bills have also slated a practice for 6:15 Friday night, Aug. 2 at New Era Field, but it too is admission by ticket only.
Buffalo’s other two SJF workouts (July 30, Aug. 5) are closed to the public.
The July 26th practice is Princess & Superhero Day, the Aug. 1 workout is 60th Season Appreciation Day and the Aug. 4 session is Military Appreciation Day.
For information on getting tickets to the four games where they’re required, call 1-877-BBTICKS.
As usual, there will be an interactive zone for kids – quarterback and running back challenges plus the football toss – and there’s a Kids Autograph area where two players will be available after each practice.
There’s no parking at St. John Fisher, instead it’s at either Mendon or Sutherland High Schools with shuttles ($1) taking fans to the college. Shuttles run from 8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. for the 9:45 practices and 1-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4.
NFL Security procedures will be in effect including enforcement of the NFL Bag Policy and walk-through metal detectors will be at the camp entrance. Details on the NFL Bag Policy are at www.nfl.com/allclear.
IF YOU’RE ABLE to attend a Bills training camp practice, here’s what to look for.
There’s no real competition – pending injury – at quarterback (Josh Allen starts, Matt Barkley is the backup), safety (starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are two of the NFL’s best) and linebacker (Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano and Lorenzo Alexander are locked in starting spots). Training camp will merely determine the top reserves at safety and linebacker.
Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and Shaq Lawson seem set at defensive end as are Star Lotulelei, first-round draft choice Ed Oliver and the Phillipses, Harrison and Jordan, at tackle.
But this is a team that signed 18 unrestricted free agents (UFAs), six on the offensive line, where the competition, by far, will be the most interesting.
The only starting lock is UFA center Mitch Morse (Kansas City). Dion Dawkins, a second-round pick in 2017, after a solid rookie year at left tackle, took a giant step backward last year. There’s no guarantee where he’ll play this season, or even if he makes the team. Spencer Long (Jets), Jon Feliciano (Raiders) and Quinton Spain (Titans) will battle for the guard spots as holdovers Vladimir Ducasse and Russell Bodine seem at roster risk.
Dawkins, who might switch to guard, is in the tackle mix with LaAdrian Waddle (Patriots), Ty Nskhe (Washington), second-round draft choice Cody Ford and holdover Jeremiah Sirles, currently on Injured Reserve.
IN OTHER roster competition, the tight end picture is blurred by the broken foot suffered by free agent Tyler Kroft (Bengals), currently on the PUP list with returned former Bill Lee Smith (Raiders), and draftees Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney competing for jobs.
Buffalo added three free agent wide receivers – Cole Beasley (Cowboys), John Brown (Ravens) and return specialist Andre Roberts (Jets) – to go with holdover Zay Jones, coming off a decent season after an uneven rookie year. Robert Foster, an undrafted free agent in 2018, had a strong finish, leaving holdovers Ray-Ray McCloud, Isaish McKenzie and Duke Williams (CFL) among those battling to make the roster.
The competition at running back is interesting. It’s clear that LeSean McCoy, at 31, is on the downside of his career, yet free agent Frank Gore (Dolphins), at 36, is coming off a solid season, though day-to-day on the non-football injury list. Fullback Patrick DiMarco will make the team due to his special teams skills, while free agents T.J. Yeldon (Jaguars) and Senorise Perry (Dolphins) and draftee Devin Singletary will bid for plating time.
The major competition on defense will be at cornerback where, after talented Tre’ Davioius White, the other starter is uncertain. It’s Levi Wallace’s job, tentatively, but free agents Kevin Johnson (Texans) or E.J. Gaines (Browns) could win the job and all three would be in the mix for nickel or dime back along with Taron Johnson, returned from injury after a solid rookie season.
Finally, there’s special teams.
Punter Corey Bojorquez missed the last half of the 2018 season with an injury and Cory Carter was out the whole season on injured reserve.
Their competition for the job could be some of the most intense in camp.
Placekicker Stephen Hauschka, who struggled late last season after being hurt, will be challenged by Chase McLaughlin, but it’s hard to imagine such a successful veteran losing his job.
In short – which training camp will be (11 practices in 13 days) – there will still be plenty of position competition to grab fans’ attention.
