What's the symbology behind the controversial Cattaraugus County Seal

LITTLE VALLEY — As controversy continued to swirl over complaints on the campaign trail involving the breasts on the Cattaraugus County seal, a county department head has offered a glimpse into the symbology behind the seal.
On Friday, Daniel Martonis, director of the county Real Property Tax Services Office, said he learned about the symbology on the seal about 10 years ago from his daughter, Bryanna.
She was enrolled in the BOCES county government intern program. Asked about the seal, instructor Warren Schmidt said he was not aware of its meaning and offered an A to any student in the class who wrote a paper about it.
Bryanna turned to her grandfather, Vincent Martonis, a retired teacher of English literature and longtime historian in the Chautauqua County town of Hanover.
She got her A, Martonis said.
His father “dissected” the seal for her. The globe and “Excelsior” at the center of the seal “all comes from the New York State seal. The figure on the right represents New York state and the figure seated at the left is Cattaraugus County.”
The female figure at the right is topless, he said, a symbol of power and motherhood.
The female seated on the left is half-dressed with the sword at her feet, Martonis said his father found. She has picked up a scroll which signified the county emerging from the rugged backwoods and kneeling to the state. The eagle is pointing its wing toward the figure representing the county.
The sun, Martonis said, “is rising on the shield, rising toward the birth of Cattaraugus County into New York state.”
The seal borrows much from Roman/Grecco mythology, in which women of great power were portrayed as topless.
Allegany Legislator Vergilio “Dick” Giardini raised the issue on the floor of the County Legislature on Wednesday after hearing complaints from constituent while he was campaigning door to door.
The county seal that graces the front of the County Center on Court Street in Little Valley weighs nearly 3 tons. It was placed on County Center in 1970 after having been carefully removed from the original County Courthouse prior to its demolition.
The original courthouse was designed in 1865 by Horatio Nelson White of Syracuse.
Former Cattaraugus County Public Works Commissioner David Rivet said he recalled the seal was installed in the legislative chambers in 1995-96, when Richard Haberer was chairman.
The late Marion Kramer of Olean had asked for many years to have a copy of the county seal installed at the front of the legislative chambers, Rivet recalled.
A follow-up story on the Olean Times Herald’s Facebook page got 124 comments as of 3 p.m. Friday. Most were good-natured. A sampling:
Dusty Mitchell asked, “Why now be offended? How about we grow up and let’s work on real issues please?”
Danyell Klepfer wrote, “Boobs are natural and beautiful and can be legally exposed in NYS. Stop being super prudes.”
Mark S. Williams, a former legislator, wrote, “When I was in the Legislature for over seven years, the (video) screen was down 95% of the time covering up the seal. The day it was up, it was pretty clear that the screen was down for a reason. After 200 years as a county, it’s time to fix the seal!”