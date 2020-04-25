The Bills have five more draft picks this afternoon as the National Football League completes Rounds 4-7 in its 85th Annual Draft and it will be interesting to see what positions they target.
Buffalo’s choices will be one in the fourth round (No. 128 overall), one in the fifth (167), two in the sixth (188 and 207) and one in the seventh (239).
And, as has been the case in the first two days of this unprecedented “virtual” draft, it will be telecast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network, starting today at noon.
Bills general manager Brandon Beane was truthful when he said that in Rounds 2 and 3 that Buffalo would opt for the best player available. And in selecting Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (54th overall) and Utah running back Zack Moss (86th), that contention held up.
But he also admitted that when the lottery got to the fourth or fifth round, the picks would likely be decided by need, noting that a fifth-rounder, for instance, who was the best player on the board, might not make Buffalo’s roster. Thus, Beane indicated, those last five choices would likely be selections at positions where depth was needed.
ONE OF the pre-draft questions he got was about Buffalo’s offensive line which Beane addressed last season with the addition of four new starters – three free agents and a draftee – plus five free agent reserves.
That said, those additions merely improved Buffalo’s offensive front from among the NFL’s worst to barely average.
When asked about further upgrades for that unit, Beane said, “Our offensive line has made some really good improvements … obviously that was a major overhaul a year ago. So, we’ll have, at a minimum, those same five, but we'll see what happens in the draft.”
He added on that side of the ball, “It helps that the quarterback, running back and all four tight ends played last year, so the continuity I think will help us on offense. We've probably had more changes on defense than we did on offense.”
And, of Buffalo’s special teams he pointed out that the addition of free agents Taiwan Jones (Houston), returning to Buffalo after a year, and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (Pittsburgh) has boosted that crew.
“We just felt special teams is one of the things that we weren't good enough,” Beane admitted. “We had improved from the year before, but not good enough to be elite. Bringing Taiwan back to help on our coverage teams as a gunner and Matakevich who was just a real ass-kicker on special teams … we’re so excited to add him.”
BUFFALO had one interesting second-round option foiled by Dallas with the 51st pick as the Cowboys tabbed Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs. He’s the brother of Stefon, the wide receiver the Bills acquired in a trade with Minnesota for four draft picks (first-, fifth- and sixth-rounders this year and a fourth-round choice in 2021).
Beane justified the trade to get a No. 1 wideout who could immediately be plugged in, rather than trading way up in the first round in hopes of getting an accomplished wideout in a deep draft at that position.
Of course, after the deal, it was pointed out that Stefon was shipped out by the Vikings because of an adversarial relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
But Beane defended, “One of the misnomers out there is that we're looking for all choir boys and that's not accurate. We're looking for professionals. I would say this about him, he's a very competitive guy. He was one of the guys that we looked at around the trade deadline so we did some recon there. There were connections from people that coached him in college, with people on our staff … we did some digging.
“This guy's super competitive and brings an edge to that position. I know diva gets put into that position a lot, but I would not call this guy a diva. I think he’ll fit in. I don't know everything that went on in Minnesota. I'm sure like anything there's two sides to every story. I'm sure there's things that he probably wishes he would maybe have handled better in retrospect, but it's a clean slate here. We believe in our culture and believe the facts that we know about him.”
