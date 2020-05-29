(Editor’s note: This is the last in a three-part series with five former St. Bonaventure baseball players, all of whom are now in the minor leagues. Unfortunately, now all sit at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today: Looking ahead).
On Tuesday night, MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman tweeted: “MLB hasn’t announced the minor league season has been canceled yet. But everyone is behaving like they expect it to be.”
That’s an unfortunate thing to hear for minor league baseball players, especially for five former St. Bonaventure players, all of whom were at minor league camps when everything shut down in March. For those players, they are in a state of limbo.
Pitcher Aaron Phillips (San Francisco Giants organization), infielders David “Bubba” Hollins (Marlins) and Cole Peterson (Tigers) and pitchers Connor Grey (Diamondbacks) and Steve Klimek (Orioles) sit at their homes awaiting a phone call, unsure of their immediate futures. Not just in terms of when they’ll be back on a field, but also if they will be paid.
When the minor leaguers were sent home in March, all teams committed to paying their players through April 8, later extended to May 31, a sum of $400 a week. That expires on Sunday, and all 30 MLB teams have to make a decision whether to pay those players a similar stipend through the end of the season, not do so or release them. Hollins’ Marlins have announced they will continue paying $400 a week through August. Other teams have made similar decrees while some have not yet announced plans.
Other teams released players to save money.
“When we left, they paid us through the end of spring training,” Peterson said. “Then they came up with the payment for all minor leaguers until May 31. They’re going to evaluate and see what’s going on from there. I have no idea what’s about to happen when May 31 comes.”
ADDED to their trepidation was the October 2019 Baseball America report indicating a massive overhaul to how minor league baseball levels would operate following the conclusion of the 2020 season because the agreement between the majors and minors is set to expire.
In that report, 42 teams from Double-A down to Rookie ball were on a list of potential teams which were going to lose MLB affiliation. That could have implications for the Bona alums — Erie (where Peterson spent some of 2019 and was expected to start 2020) is one of the teams. Also listed are Jackson (Grey’s Double-A team) and Clinton (Hollins’ low Class A squad).
“I haven’t heard anything from anybody in our organization about teams that are going to be cut or whatever it is that MLB is deciding on,” Hollins said. “I definitely read it and saw that a bunch of teams are going to be eliminated.”
Peterson added, “What you see in the media is about all we really know. I didn’t really ask that question. It’s about what they decide and what they tell us, what changes ...”
However, a large group of congressmen across the country allied against the idea and against MLB commissioner Rob Manfred because minor league baseball is ingrained into the communities and cities in which they play and would be an economic bust. Minor League Baseball issued its own statement citing similar ideals.
“We can’t control any of that stuff. Whatever happens, happens and we’ll go from there,” Phillips said. “They don’t want us to even worry about what affiliate we’re going to in spring training. There’s nothing we can do.”
EVEN if minor league baseball returns to its normal circumstances in 2021, it won’t be the same. The pandemic has limited the 2020 MLB draft — usually 40 rounds — to just five rounds. The 2021 draft will only be 20 rounds. That will severely lower the number of players drafted and could create a different atmosphere over the next few years.
“The five-round draft, I was talking to our pitching coach,” Klimek said. “The clubhouse next year in spring training might be a lot smaller. You can trickle it all down to the high school and junior college kids. With the shortened draft, some schools I was thinking of, because of the draft, might not need a pitcher anymore because their pitcher might be back.”
IF THE season had played out as normal, all five — assuming no injuries and typical circumstances — would have been at the Class A-Advanced level or higher, though nothing was a given.
“I think I would have started at Richmond,” Phillips said. “You really don’t know. I compare it to basketball tryouts, you come in on the last day and your name is on a sheet.”
Phillips expected to start at Double-A Richmond of the Eastern League, the same league in which Peterson (Erie) and Klimek (Bowie) play. Phillips, a ninth-round pick in the 2017 draft, played for Class A-Advanced San Jose for much of 2019, finishing the season with an 8-7 record and a 4.62 ERA in 25 games (21 starts). He was a 2019 All-Star with the Giants, twice earning Pitcher of the Week honors. On Aug. 18, he threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks on just 94 pitches.
He pitched for the MLB Giants once this spring, earning a hold in an 11-9 win over Arizona on Feb. 24. He threw two pitches and got both hitters to ground out.
Last year, Peterson hit .261 over 426 at-bats for three levels in the Tigers organization (A-Advanced Lakeland, Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo). He appeared in two spring training games for the Tigers and was expected to start in Erie.
On Feb. 23, he had an RBI single in Detroit’s 5-1 win over Atlanta. He entered that game as a defensive substitute at shortstop in the fifth inning and recorded six putouts, including the final out of the game. At the plate, he flew out to left in his first at-bat before giving Detroit some insurance with the RBI single in the top of the ninth.
On March 2 against Boston (an 11-11 tie after Detroit scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth), Peterson entered the game on defense at second base in the seventh inning and would record three putouts. He grounded out to short in the eighth, and hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth as part of Detroit’s rally.
KLIMEK spent time with Class A-Advanced Frederick and Double-A Bowie in 2019, and was likely to return to Bowie to start the year. In 2019 he had a 6-2 record with a 2.17 ERA with the two teams. He allowed only 13 earned runs and 37 hits over 54 innings, mostly in relief. For his minor league career he’s 22-12 with a 3.09 ERA, and was an All-Star.
Grey threw a perfect game with the Class A Kane County Cougars on Sept. 1, 2017, and the right-hander delivered a 4-2 record with a 4.57 ERA with three teams (A-Advanced Visalia, Double-A Jackson and Triple-A Reno) in 2019. He appeared in one spring training game for the Diamondbacks, earning the save in an 11-9 win over Texas on March 5.
“I was to start at Reno ... either that or Jackson,” Grey said. “I felt pretty confident going in that this was the year to do it. I felt like this was the time I had the best stuff and my body is in the best condition that it’s been. I’m throwing harder than ever. I feel like this would have been the year to really jump.”
Hollins, a 2017 free agent signed by the Miami Marlins, played 95 games with Clinton last season in which he hit .269 over 349 at-bats. He had 23 doubles and a pair of home runs and was unsure if he was going to start in Clinton or move up a class to Jupiter.
“You want to have a positive mindset thinking you’re going to get moved up a level that next season but you try to stay grounded and stay hungry,” he said.