EDEN — Unable to elude the Westfield defense in the Section 6 Class C semifinals, time ran out on the Portville girls soccer team Monday night.
After taking a 1-0 lead with 4:03 remaining in the first half, Westfield locked down Portville and added an extra goal with :19.1 seconds left in order to put away the Panthers, 2-0.
Portville put five shots on goal, all of which were turned away by Westfield goalkeeper Angel Busch.
“We didn’t get the chances we like because we never settled into our game,” Panthers coach Jesse Archer admitted. “We continued eagerly pushing balls forward when their defense was totally in position and the ball, when it leaves their foot, it looks good and everyone gets excited until you look and realize their defense is all in position.”
With Portville using three forwards against Westfield’s four defenders, Archer told the Panthers at halftime to “do much more in the midfield.”
“We needed to slow our attack,” he said, “and work the ball from the sides to the middle, and change sides frequently. We sort of never did that. If you asked me why, it’s a very difficult question to answer, but primarily, the other team you’re facing has a lot to do with why you’re playing the way you’re playing.
“We just never settled into a midfield game, but they played a better game than we did,” Archer added. “It’s tough when you know you don’t play well and it’s over and you could have, maybe, done better. It’s heartbreaking for the girls, but absolutely have to give credit to them for playing a confident game.”
Sheala Barresi put Westfield on the board in the first half, with an assist from Juli Smith, on a breakaway up the middle set up by a direct kick.
“There was a direct kick that got set up very quickly before we really had an opportunity,” Archer said. “I think just the fact that they were able to get the ball set up quickly before we had a chance to know what was going on, I think that was key for us. We were out of position when they hit the ball.”
Katie Bodenmiller added Westfield’s insurance goal off an indirect kick.
Faith Capito made seven saves in net for the Panthers.
Westfield coach Neil Huber said scoring the game’s first goal “took a lot of pressure off” his team.
“We were able to ... kind of control the pace of the game, control the game itself,” Huber said. “That relieved a lot of the pressure on us and being able to dictate the pace of the game, near the end we were able to create some chances because we were pushing up. Having that one goal is powerful for us.”
No. 2 Portville (12-4-1), which had only been shut out twice in the regular season, saw a six-game winning streak end.
The Wolverines (15-2) won the CCAA Central division, and will face a divisional opponent again, Frewsburg, in the championship on Saturday, 5 p.m., in Eden.
“As good as the East is, our division, we said, ‘Any team can beat any other team,’ and it showed,” Huber said. “Our two losses were in division to a very tough Silver Creek team and a Maple Grove team who we might get a chance to see again.
“If you play high-level competition all the time, you’re going to come out and play at a high level. That’s something that we were able to do.”
While Portville could not return to the sectional championship game it reached a year ago, the Panthers finish with at least 11 wins for the fourth consecutive season. Archer said he’s pleased with the team’s progress after losing a big senior class a year ago.
“They don’t like to hear that because everyone is heartbroken that we’re done,” Archer said. “But no doubt about it, losing the seniors and then the injuries that we battled at the beginning of the season and bringing in kids that have never played varsity, they absolutely surpassed my expectations and overachieved without a doubt. There’s more we could have done (but) you certainly have to look at it as a successful season.”