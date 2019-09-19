CATTARAUGUS — The Portville and Cattaraugus-Little Valley girls soccer teams scored four goals in 40 minutes in their Thursday night matchup.
But it would take nearly another 50 for the fifth goal to be scored. A game-winning strike from Karly Welty with two minutes left in the second overtime period propelled Portville (3-2-1) to a win, 3-2, in CCAA East play.
The goal was Welty’s second of the night. Torianne Morrow scored the Panthers’ other first half goal.
Alex Minnekine and Emma Poccobello each scored a goal for C-LV (3-5).
Timberwolves senior goalkeeper Izzy Deliman did all she could to keep the Panthers off the scoreboard, making 32 saves in the loss.
“(Deliman) is one of the best keepers I’ve ever worked with,” C-LV coach JJ Niemi said. “It’s a pleasure to have her lead our team.”
Niemi said that both teams played with a lot of energy and movement, and that she thought C-LV worked together really well.
“The girls all showed up today,” she said. “We had quite a few break aways in the second half but Portville had some quick defenders to catch us.”
Ellicottville 2, Randolph 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Emilee Ruiz scored a pair of first-half goals to help keep Ellicottville (4-2, 3-0) undefeated in league play.
Mandy Hurlburt and Logan Fredrickson assisted on the first goal and Hayly Fredrickson assisted on the second. Brooke Eddy made five saves for the shutout.
“Our girls played a great game,” Ellicottville coach Tammy Eddy said. “They’re really coming together and playing well together. Hopefully we’ll see some scoring form a variety of different girls this year.”
Miranda Waterman made 11 saves for Randolph (1-6-1).
Salamanca 3, Franklinville 0
FRANKLINVILLE — Aly Hill scored two goals, both on Rachel Chamberlain assists, as Salamanca (6-3, 2-1) pulled away after a scoreless first half. Ryleigh John also scored for the Warriors with an assist from Marla Warrior.
Salamanca goalkeepers Holly McGonigle and Alexis Palmeri combined for 10 saves in a shutout.
Abby Burrell made 16 saves as Franklinville fell to 1-6-1.
“My goalie (Burrell), she is doing just a wonderful job back there,” Panthers coach Amanda Urmson said. “She’s making teams work very hard to score.”
CCAA WEST Allegany-Limestone 5,
Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 0FALCONER — Abbey Gardiner and Alyssa Spring (assist) scored two goals each to pace Allegany-Limestone (5-1).
Kait Higby scored the other goal for A-L and added an assist. Sofia Fortuna had two assists and Grace DeCapua made one assist.
Goalkeepers Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan made 11 saves total for the Gators.
“We scored a couple times on something that we worked on yesterday,” Gators coach Dale MacArthur said. “That’s one of the more rewarding things you can see as a coach. It was good to see.”
Falconer/CV goalie Grace Lundmark had 13 saves.
Olean 4, Southwestern 0
OLEAN — After a scoreless first half, the flood gates opened for Olean (4-3, 1-2) in the second half as they scored four goals to beat Southwestern (4-2-1).
Lexi Gibbons, Becca Schneider, Addie Peer and Leigha Peterson all found the back of the net for the Huskies. Emily Gibbons had two assists.
“We’ve been struggling a little bit lately and we made it our goal to come back over the next few games,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “The girls played their hearts out tonight and played the entire game.”
Micheyla Williams made four saves in goal for Olean, while Southwestern goalkeeper Brynne Conely made nine stops.
DISTRICT 10 REGION 6 Bradford 5, Erie 1
BRADFORD, Pa. — Emily Prince and Maddi Cowburn tallied two goals each for Bradford and Regan Johnson added her 23rd score of the season.
Mackenzie Lucas made seven saves in the game for Bradford, which held the opposition to one goal or fewer for the seventh time in nine games this year.
Chloe Shaw had two assists while Johnson and Cowburn added a helper each.
UAVSL NORTH Port Allegany 3, Ridgway 2
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Emma Fox netted two goals to lead Port Allegany (4-5) and Cailey Barnett added the final tally.
Goalkeeper Brielle Budd made six saves for the Gators.
“Well-fought game,” Gators head coach Tony Edgell said. “We stuck it out and won.”
Tess Kojancic and Gabbi Rohr each scored for Ridgway/Johnsonburg, and keeper Delana Spong made eight stops.