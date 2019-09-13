WELLSVILLE — Wind, weather and years took a toll on John Spicer’s flagpole outside his home on Crescent Drive in Wellsville.
The pulley at the top no longer worked, said his daughter Sue Neal. It has gone unused since last year.
At 97, Spicer, a World War II veteran, remains an unabashed patriot. He used to fly the flag every day.
Spicer is an honorary member of the Wellsville American Legion and a retired member of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department.
Not long ago, during a yard sale at Spicer’s, Jim Biddle of the American Legion and the Fire Department approached Neal and asked if her father was around.
Biddle asked Spicer about the flagpole.
“Dad told Jim the pulley had broken and it was driving him crazy,” Neal told the Olean Times Herald in an interview earlier this week.
Biddle said he had arranged for parts to fix the flagpole and for the Emerald Hook & Ladder Co. to use its ladder truck to lift someone to the top of the flagpole. Fassett Lane Lumber provided the parts.
The American Legion also provided a new American Flag to fly from Spicer’s flagpole.
“He’s missed using the flagpole — big time,” Neal said of her father. He’s very patriotic. He lost his best friend in the war.”
On Wednesday night, everything came together.
Spicer’s flagpole was fixed and has a new flag flying proudly from it.