Voss signs NLI with Huntington University soccer

FILLMORE — Fillmore senior goalkeeper Riley Voss became the latest Big 30 athlete to sign a National Letter of Intent, making official her commitment to the women’s soccer program at NAIA Huntington University (Indiana).
Voss finished her varsity high school career with 38 shutouts and a 0.4 goals against average. As a senior this fall, she recorded 14 shutouts and allowed just six goals in 20 games while helping Fillmore to a fifth-straight league title and the Section 5 Class D-I championship. With Voss in net, the Eagles went 16-1-1 this season and 51-4-2 in her career.
“Riley will leave Fillmore as one of the most decorated keepers in Fillmore history,” FCS coach Jon Beardsley said. “A three-year starter will be hard to replace. One and off the field, Riley is a first-rate young lady. She is a very good athlete and an even better person.”
“We are excited to welcome Riley to Huntington University,” said David Lewis, the Huntington coach and former long-time coach at Houghton College. “She fits the character of the type of players we are looking for and the mission we represent. She comes from a strong winning tradition at Fillmore as well as her club ball with the Northwest Wave. I anticipate that she will adjust nicely to the college game.”