Volleyball: Olean keeps control in win over Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE — The Ellicottville girls volleyball team gave Olean everything it could handle in the first and third sets.
A tough second set, however, left it little chance of pulling off the upset.
Adele Dwaileebe recorded 11 kills and three digs and the Huskies maintained control in downing the Eagles 25-21, 25-12, 25-19 in a CCAA East contest on Tuesday. Olean (8-1, 6-1) remained a game back of Portville for first in the league standings while Ellicottville fell to 4-6 (2-4).
“Game 1, we were neck-and-neck,” Ellicottville coach Katie Auge said. “We’d go up and then they’d go up. Game 2, we crumbled right from the start. We couldn’t get anything going. Game 3, we had more fight, but we just didn’t have any time left.”
Grace Parr added five kills and four aces, Sophia Renaud had 23 assists, six digs and three aces and Destiny Custer had 11 digs and three assists for the Huskies. Alice Dwaileebe (3 kills, 2 blocks) and Holly Vincent (3 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces) also contributed for OHS.
For Ellicottville, Cyrene Moore had four kills, two aces and two blocks and Heli Kongats (2 kills) and Jenna Hadley (2 kills) added five and four digs, respectively.
CCAA EASTPortville 3, Salamanca 0SALAMANCA — Laura Wilhelm and Tori Unverdorben notched 10 and eight kills, respectively, to key Portville, 25-4, 25-8, 25-6.
Kylie Blessing added 22 assists and nine aces and Reggie Tkacik served up 10 aces for the Panthers (8-0).
Kylee Dowdy had a pair of blocks for the Warriors (2-7, 0-7).
Randolph 3, Allegany-Limestone 1
RANDOLPH — Brynn Pagett racked up 20 kills and Randolph shook off a third-set loss for a 25-18, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23 triumph.
Sydney Hvizdzak added six digs and five digs and Rian Finch had five kills and two blocks for the Cardinals.
Maura Vossler totaled 11 kills, two aces and two blocks and Chloe LaCroix had eight digs for the Gators (5-3). Jenna Louser added seven kills and Cameron Riordan handed out 29 assists in the loss.
NON-LEAGUENew Life Christian 3, St. Mary’s-Deaf 0OLEAN — Nana Ohemeng recorded 13 service points, including five aces, as New Life moved to 3-2 with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-22 sweep.
Julia Bronneberg had 11 service points for St. Mary’s.
Pioneer 3, Olmsted 0YORKSHIRE — Pioneer won its third straight and moved to 4-8 with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 sweep.
Arkport/Canaseraga 3, Hinsdale 0ARKPORT — Arkport/Canaseraga avenged a previous four-set loss to the Bobcats with a 25-18, 25-20, 25-23 sweep.
Hinsdale fell to 1-6.
Cuba-Rushford 3, Wellsville 0WELLSVILLE — Kate Howe collected 24 assists, nine aces and two kills to key Cuba-Rushford to a 25-21, 25-10, 25-12 sweep.
Grace Stolberg added 10 kills and three digs and Brianna Green notched six kills and two aces for the Rebels (5-1). Cameron Shaw chipped in five kills, four aces and two digs in the win.
“Cuba-Rushford had to overcome an injury and they really had players step up,” Wellsville coach John Anderson said. “Kate Howe is the best player on the court and makes the difference. She’s earned a great reputation as an elite server not just in this region but across the state. She is so much fun to watch.”
For Wellsville, 6-4, Kaylee Coleman had five kills, three aces and two digs and Delayne Mattison had two aces and four assists.