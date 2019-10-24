OLEAN — On Senior Night for the Olean High volleyball team, the Huskies quickly dispatched Ellicottville in three games, 25-6, 25-7, 25-11, on Thursday.
Holly Vincent (seven aces, six kills, three digs), Sophia Renaud (six aces, two kills, 25 assists), Destiny Custer (nine digs, one ace), Cait Butler (four kills, two blocks) and Samy Gibbons (one kill, one dig all made an impact on their Senior Night.
Also for Olean (13-4), Adele Dwaileebe had seven kills, one ace and four digs and Alice Dwaileebe made four kills and a dig.
Ellicottville fell to 6-12.
CCAA EAST Randolph 3, Allegany-Limestone 1
ALLEGANY — Randolph (15-3) rallied after dropping the second set to defeat Allegany-Limestone (11-6), 3-1 (25-23, 13-25, 25-22, 25-23).
For the Gators, Maura Vossler had 10 kills, five aces, five blocks and two digs.
Chloee LaCroix added 16 digs and an ace, and Madison Smith had six digs, five kills and two aces. Cameron Riordan chipped in with 25 assists, two digs and one kill.
For Randolph, Sydney Hvizdzak had a team-high 14 kills, Alyssa Adams had 11 kills and five aces, Jill Stahley had four kills, one ace and four blocks, Eve Adams added 16 assists and three aces and Brynn pagett chipped in seven kills.
DISTRICT 9 LAUREL Bradford 3, Kane 2
KANE, Pa. — Bradford (9-7) rallied after losing the first two sets to win 17-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 15-4.
Alix Ordiway led the way with 13 kills for the Owls, Erica Marshall had eight kills, Sarie Yohe nine kills, Alex Asp eight kills and Laney Kahle 34 assists.
NON-LEAGUE Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Pine Valley 1
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley (5-13) defeated Pine Valley in four sets (25-23, 25-16, 14-25, 25-18).
Becca Ulinger led the way for the Timberwolves with 25 digs, five kills and three aces.
Sam Benzel added 17 assists, six digs, three aces and two block, and Emma Rupp had 15 digs and six kills.
Campbell-Savona 0 Genesee Valley/Belfast 3
BELMONT — After a closely contested first set, Genesee Valley/Belfast (12-6) prevailed in straight sets over Campbell-Savona (28-26, 25-16, 25-18).
Lexi Diechmann had 11 kills and two aces for GV/B, and Hailey Herring added nine kills and four aces.
DISTRICT 9 PLAYOFFS CLASS A FIRST ROUND Cranberry 3, Northern Potter 0
SENECA, Pa. — Northern Potter’s season came to an end with a 16-25, 15-25, 15-25 sweep at the hands of fourth-seeded Cranberry.
Ava Ferringer had 11 kills, Jenna Reynolds added nine and Emily Duncan had 27 assists and three kills for the Berries.
For Northern Potter (4-15), Savannah Herring had seven kills, Megan Hyde had four and Courtney Martin added three.
Oswayo Valley 3, Union 1
SHINGLEHOUSE — Behind triple-doubles from Jadyn Brabham and Avaree Kellert, fifth-seed Oswayo Valley cruised to a four-set (25-16, 23-25, 25-8, 25-13) victory over 12-seed Union Thursday.
Brabham racked up 23 service points, 11 aces and 13 digs, as well as eight kills, and Kellert added 20 digs, 16 points, 13 kills and four aces for the Green Wave (18-2), and Trinity Lundy added 12 assists, nine digs and nine points.
In addition, Mackenzie George posted 15 assists and nine digs, Macy West had six kills and five blocks and Mykayla Bell notched 16 digs.
DuBois Catholic 3, Cameron County 2
EMPORIUM, Pa. — No. 11 DuBois Catholic came back from being down 2-0 to win a five-set thriller against No. 6 Cameron County (25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 16-25, 16-14).
“It was another tough one,” CC Coach Brock Wennin said. “We had them, and we just didn’t finish them. We let off the gas, started playing on our heels and they managed to get back in and take it from us.”
Mallory McKimm had seven blocks, six kills and four aces for CC. Kaelee Bresslin had five kills and three aces, Hailey Hilfiger added seven blocks.
Otto-Eldred 3, Coudersport 2
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — After being down two sets to none, No. 7 Otto-Eldred came back to defeat No. 10 Coudersport in five sets (18-25, 16-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-9).
For O-E, Reilly Raught had 17 kills, five blocks, two digs and two aces.
Jadelyn Spinney had four kills, four digs and five aces, Morgan Dalton had eight kills, three digs and three blocks, and Haley Cousins added six kills.
Emmalee Sheeler had 32 assists for O-E.
For Coudy, Lauren Stimaker did a little bit of everything. She had 28 assists, 10 digs, three kills, two blocks and two aces.
Mikayla Gunn had a huge defensive game with 65 digs, to go along with three kills.
Addie Myers added 10 kills and five blocks, and Sarah Atherholt had six kills and five blocks.