HOUGHTON — Carissa Hilsher put together a stellar performance, tallying two aces, four digs, three kills and 17 assists as Houghton (5-4) swept Bolivar-Richburg for the second time this season, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-18.
Alson with the senior Hilsher, freshman Jessica Prentice had a solid night, collected five aces, six digs and three kills.
Bolivar-Richburg (4-7), was led by Jiana Nix, who tallied six blocks and 10 kills.
The Wolverines have lost four of their last six matches, while Houghton has won three of four.
ALLEGANY COUNTYFillmore 3, Hinsdale 0HINSDALE — Fillmore collected its seventh sweep victory of the season (second against Hinsdale), 25-10, 25-10 and 25-8.
Erin Mawn collected five digs and 18 assists as the Eagles improved to 9-3.
Julia Columbo added nine digs and five kills and Taylor Budo contributed two blocks and seven kills.
Hinsdale lost its fourth game in five matches, dropping to 1-9 on the season.
The Bobcats got strong performances from Savannah Wilson Kaylee Rowland. Wilson tallied two kills and eight digs while Rowland collected three digs and six kills.
NORTH TIER Otto-Eldred 3, Cameron County 2DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Through two sets on Wednesday, it looked as though Otto-Eldred would cruise to a critical North Tier League victory over Cameron County.
But the Red Raiders — perhaps not unsurprisingly in a battle for second place — took the next two sets before Otto-Eldred escaped with a five-set (25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 15-25, 15-8) win over Cameron Co.
The win puts Otto-Eldred (11-4, 11-2) now two games ahead of the Raiders (9-3) for second behind Oswayo Valley.
Reilly Raught led the Terrors with 13 kills, 11 digs, five acces and three blocks. Also contributing offensively for O-E was Morgan Dalton with six kills and Emmalee Sheeler had 24 assists. Jade Spinney and Haley Cousins finished with 14 digs apiece.
Morgan Lorenzo had 22 digs and seven kills for Cameron County. Kaelee Bresslin tallied nine kills and four aces.
Oswayo Valley 3, Galeton 0
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Behind double-doubles from Jadyn Brabham and Avery Kellert, Oswayo Valley maintained its perfect league record with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of Galeton at home.
Brabham racked up 20 kills and 15 digs on the evening, while Kellert added 12 kills and 12 digs for the Green Wave (14-1, 12-0). In addition, Mackenzie George had 21 assists, seven points and six digs, and Johanna Dickerson had five points and six blocks.
For Galeton (8-6, 7-6), Alli Macensky had a team-high 11 kills, and Alexis Johnson added four. Kate Kulish had 11 assists and eight digs, as well as a pair of aces, and Makenna Shuemaker posted nine digs.
Smethport 3, Port Allegany 2SMETHPORT, Pa. — After falling behind 2-1, Smethport recovered for a five-set (25-19, 19-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-8) victory over Port Allegany.
The Lady Hubbers (2-11, 2-11) had double-doubles from Bailey Fitzsimmons and MyKayla Deyarmin, as Fitzsimmons recorded 16 assists and 13 digs, while DeYarmin finished with 13 kills and 15 digs to go with her four blocks. Alexis Shall tacked on 14 kills, six digs and five blocks for Smethport.
Port Allegany (4-10, 4-8) picked up an impressive 17 kills and 19 digs from Maleah Daniels, as well as seven kills and 17 digs from Calyn Naylor. Marah Rush added 14 assists and six aces, and Tori Tanner posted 13 assists and five digs.
NON-LEAGUEDunkirk 3, Salamanca 0DUNKIRK — Dunkirk took three sets decided by a combined 16 points to sweep Salamanca, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21
Jillian Rea had seven assists, four kills, an ace and 19 digs for the Warriors (2-9, 0-9), while Jazzlyn Snyder had two aces, three kills, two assists and 14 digs. Kylee Dowdy added four kills, one assist, 12 digs and a block.
Wellsville 3, Arkport/Canaseraga 0
WELLSVILLE — Keara Ludu had eight kills, six aces and two digs to lead Wellsville (8-5) to a 25-8, 25-15, 25-7 sweep.
“Keara is a senior and the last week she has hit like a college volleyball player,” said Wellsville coach John Anderson. “Dennie Miles (the former Wellsville athletic director and coach) used to tell sophomores and juniors toward the end of a season, they were now technically upperclassmen and seniors and it’s time to play like it. Keara is no longer playing like a high school student and it’s a big reason we have won five-of-six.”
Sophomore Brooklyn Stisser had seven kills and three aces while sophomore Kaylee Coleman had nine aces and two kills. Sophomore Marley Adams had five kills, two blocks and two aces and sophomore Jaelyn Knapp had two kills.
Senior setter Delayne Mattison had 15 assists, five aces and a kill and junior setter Mattie Buckley had six assists and two kills.