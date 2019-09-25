BELMONT — After trading blows with Fillmore through the first four sets, Jacob Bannerman’s team buckled down in the fifth.
The Genesee Valley/Belfast girls’ volleyball team won the decisive set to down Fillmore in Allegany County matchup on Tuesday night, 25-17, 16-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18.
“We didn’t make mistakes in the last set,” Bannerman said. “We probably had 50 errors throughout the match and gave them a lot of free points. We didn’t do that in the fifth.”
GV/B (3-1) had an opportunity to finish the game in the fourth set, as it led 24-20. However, Fillmore scored six points in a row to force a fifth.
Hailey Herring led GV/B with 15 kills, five aces and five digs. Bannerman said that the senior captain played like a senior on Tuesday night.
“When we needed a big point, we would go to her,” said Bannerman, whose team remains tied with Cuba-Rushford for first in the league standings, while Fillmore dropped to second. “She’s a great server, and we knew we could feed her the ball when we needed to.”
Addison Herring added three aces and 40 assists for GV/B.
For Fillmore (3-2), Tayler Bedow had seven kills, three aces, five blocks and six digs. Emma Cole added 11 kills, six aces, five blocks and five digs.
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Cuba-Rushford 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0CUBA — Kate Howe served up 10 aces and had 26 assists to guide Cuba-Rushford to a 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 sweep.
Cameron Shaw totaled eight kills and two aces while Grace Stolberg and Summer Madison each had six kills and chipped in three and two aces, respectively, for the Rebels (3-1).
For Bolivar-Richburg (2-4), Kaitlyn Graves had five assists and three aces, Hailey Mascho had four digs and three aces and Gianna Nix added three kills and two blocks.
CCAA EAST
Olean 3, Salamanca 0SALAMANCA — Adele Dwaileebe registered eight kills, two digs and six aces and Olean improved to 6-1 (3-1) with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 triumph.
Sophia Renaud added four digs, three aces and 23 assists and Grace Parr contributed seven kills for the Huskies. Jazzlyn Snyder had two kills and six digs and Jillian Rea had two assists and three digs for the Warriors (2-5, 0-5).
Allegany-Limestone 3, Cattaraugus-LV 0
CATTARAUGUS — Maura Vossler collected 12 kills and three aces to pace Allegany-Limestone to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 sweep.
Cameron Riordan had 35 assists while Madison Callen chipped in eight kills for the Gators (5-2). Lexi Wulf (2 aces) had 28 digs, Calli Murphy had six kills and Alexis Shattuck passed out 17 assists for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-5).
Randolph 3, Ellicottville 1
RANDOLPH — Brynn Pagett notched 14 kills as Randolph shook off a second-set loss for a 25-10, 18-25, 25-20, 25-13 victory.
Jill Stahley and Alyssa Adams added seven and kills, respectively, with each adding two blocks for the Cardinals.
Cyrene Moore finished with 11 kills while Heli Kongats added 10 digs and three kills for Ellicottville (4-4).
“The set we won, we played together as a team and with a lot of energy,” Ellicottville coach Katie Auge said. “We moved really well.”
NON-LEAGUE
West Seneca Christian 3, Archbishop Walsh 0WEST SENECA — Archbishop Walsh fell in a 25-8, 25-10, 25-14 sweep. No other information was made available to the Times Herald.