GAINESVILLE — In a back-and-forth match between Cuba-Rushford and Oakfield-Alabama (12-6), the Rebels came out on top with a thrilling 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18 semifinals win.
“Showed a lot of grit and determination,” C-R coach Mary Radomski said. “We had some moments where we weren’t playing our greatest, but we were able to pull it together for a win. We look forward to the finals on Friday.
Grace Stolberg led the way with 18 kills for top-seeded Cuba-Rushford. Kate Howe chipped in with nine kills, six aces and 37 assists. Megan Okeefe tallied 11 kills and six aces. Cameron Shaw finished with a team-high 11 digs.
The Rebels (14-2) advance to the finals and will play No. 2 seed Bloomfield for the Section 5 Class D1 title on Friday at 5 p.m. in Geneseo.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS
CLASS C2 SEMIFINALS
Le Roy 3, Wellsville 0
CALEDONIA — The Wellsville girls volleyball season came to an end in the Section 5 semifinals with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-15 loss to Le Roy.
No. 2 seed Le Roy (19-2) advances to the finals where it will attempt to defend its title while No. 6 Wellsville ends the season 13-8.
Sophomore Marley Adams led Wellsville with four kills, two blocks, three digs and two aces while sophomore Brooklyn Stisser had three kills and three digs and sophomore Kaylee Coleman had two aces and six digs.
Senior Delayne Mattison had nine digs and four assists and senior Keara Ludu had two kills and two digs.
"Delayne and Keara were part of the turnaround for the program, they were tremendous leaders and will be missed," Wellsville assistant coach John Anderson said. "Hosting a sectional game and reaching the final four was a major accomplishment. It wasn't our goal, but we know the program turned the corner.
"The junior varsity team has had a 30-6 record the last two years under Jaguar Santas who is now leading the varsity in a great direction," Anderson added. "Next year we have a junior (setter Mattie Buckley) and four sophomores returning who started plus the talented JV squad coming up."
CLASS D2 SEMIFINAL
Harley-Allendale Columbia 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
WAYLAND — Genesee Valley/Belfast’s season came to a close with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-21 lost to top-seeded Harley Allendale Columbia in the Section 5 Class D2 semifinals.
The Jaguars finish with a 14-7 record.