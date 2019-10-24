CUBA — Cuba-Rushford earned its fourth consecutive win with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 sweep over Allegany County foe Genesee Valley/Belfast.
“Genesee Valley-Belfast has a very good defense,” Cuba-Rushford coach Mary Radomski said. “I knew going in it was going to be a tough set, but we played hard and came out with a win.”
For the victorious Rebels (11-2), Kate Howe contributed seven kills, five aces, 25 assists and two blocks while Grace Stolberg collected 12 kills and Brianna Green tallied two aces and eight kills.
The Jaguars (11-6), who had previously won four consecutive matches, were led by Elise Petrichick, who collected 27 digs. Lexi Deichmann added seven kills and Emma Petrichick tallied 26 digs, eight assists and two kills.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Houghton 3, Hinsdale 0
HOUGHTON — On senior night, Houghton swept Hinsdale for the second time this season, 25-7, 25-9 and 25-9.
Houghton (6-6), which snapped a two-match losing streak, was led by Carissa Hilsher, who tallied an impressive seven aces, two digs, two kills and 17 assists.
Also for the Panthers, Ali Tucker collected three aces, three digs and six kills and senior Lexi Martino contributed eight digs and four kills.
For Hinsdale (2-12), Kailey Rowland tallied five digs and Savanna Wilson collected two aces and six digs.
Fillmore 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0
FILLMORE — Fillmore swept Bolivar-Richburg for the second time this season, 25-15, 25-14 and 25-10, improving to 12-4.
Leading the way for the Eagles were Erin Mawn, Taylor Bedow and Julia Colombo. Mawn tallied an impressive 16 assists, eight aces, two kills and four digs while Bedow collected six aces and seven kills and Colombo added 10 digs and nine aces.
For Bolivar-Richburg (4-11), Jianna Nix contributed four blocks and six kills and Kari Thomas collected four digs and one ace.
CCAA EAST Portville 3, Salamanca 0
PORTVILLE — Shayla Wilhlem, the lone senior on Portville’s undefeated team, celebrated Senior Night with a team-high eight kills and seven digs in a 25-5, 25-7, 25-11 sweep.
Tori Unverdorben chipped in 11 aces and five kills for the Panthers (16-0). Olivia Emley added 10 aces and five kills while Olivia Cook had four kills and two aces. Kylie Blessing dished out 27 assists.
The Warriors (4-14, 0-14) were led by Kylee Dowdy with one kill and Jazlynn Snyder tallied two kills and an ace.
NON-LEAGUE Wellsville 3, York 0
WELLSVILLE — Wellsville has won some big redemption games the last few years on Senior Night and Wednesday night was another one as the Lions upset York, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16. Earlier in the season, York swept Wellsville.
“Our blocks were big tonight and everyone on the team served well,” said Wellsville coach Jaguar Santas.
Brooklyn Stisser had three blocks, two kills, two digs, two assists and two aces while Marley Adams had a game-high six kills with five digs, three aces and two blocks. Kaylee Coleman (two kills) and Jaelyn Knapp each had two blocks and Mattie Buckley had eight assists, two kills, two aces and two digs.
Senior Delayne Mattison had a game-high nine assists, two digs, two aces and two kills while senior Keara Ludu had five kills and three digs for Wellsville (11-7).
For York (14-5), Stephanie Santiago had 11 digs, five kills and two aces.