DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Bradford girls volleyball took care of business on Wednesday against Otto-Eldred in straight sets (25-16, 25-16, 25-19) to finish at 7-7 and to qualify for the upcoming District 9 Class AAA playoffs.
Alex Asp led the Lady Owls with 17 kills and eight blocks, while teammates Laney Kahle (27 assists, five blocks) and Erica Marshall (27 digs, five kills) also had strong matches.
For Otto-Eldred (12-6), Reilly Raught had six kills, two blocks, and an ace. Emmalee Sheeler added 14 assists, five digs and two aces while Jade Spinney chipped in nine digs and four kills.
STEUBEN COUNTY
Hammondsport/Bradford 3, Wellsville 1HAMMONDSPORT — Keara Ludu led Wellsville with six kills, four aces and two digs in a 24-26, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22 loss to Hammondsport/Bradford (12-1).
Kaylee Coleman chipped in eight digs, five aces and two kills for the Lions (9-6). Marlee Adams tallied five aces, three kills, two blocks and two digs.
NON-LEAGUE Salamanca 3, New Life Christian 2
SALAMANCA — Kylee Dowdy had 14 digs, six kills, two aces and one assist to lead the Warriors (3-11) to a 25-10, 25-11, 21-25, 16-25, 15-11 victory.
Brenna Kawamura added 18 digs, four aces, two assists while Kaylyn Kawamura finished with 13 digs and one ace. Jazlyn Snyder tallied 11 digs, six kills and one ace and Grace Papke recorded 10 digs and two kills.
New Life Christian fell to 4-3.
Panama 3, Olean 0
PANAMA — Kylie Schnars tallied 14 kills and seven blocks to lead Panama in a 25-11, 25-21, 25-17 sweep over the Huskies.
Natalie Angeletti added eight kills, five digs and four blocks for the Panthers. Maddie Johnson dished out 27 assists and had four digs.
Olean (10-3) was led offensively by Grace Parr with seven kills and three blocks. Brynn Ackerman chipped in six kills. Sophia Renard had 19 assists and nine digs, while Destiny Custer tallied 19 digs.
Portville 3, Southwestern 0
JAMESTOWN — Tori Unverdorben finished with 10 kills, five aces and three digs in a 25-10, 25-5, 25-6 sweep.
Kylie Blessing handed out 26 assists along with two aces, two kills and four digs in the Panthers’ 14th consecutive-sweep victory. Olivia Emley added a team-high 16 digs and three aces, while Laura Wilhelm tallied six kills for Portville (14-0).