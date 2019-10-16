PORTVILLE — She actually accomplished the feat two days earlier.
On Saturday, Kylie Blessing eclipsed 1,500 career assists in the Portville girls volleyball team’s weekend tournament in Cochranton, Pa. Just over 72 hours later, she was cited for it in a win over Allegany-Limestone.
Blessing, still only a sophomore, took her usual place at the center of the offense, totaling 32 assists, five kills and four aces to lead the Panthers to a 25-19, 25-8, 25-14 sweep in a CCAA East matchup on Tuesday. Beforehand, she was given a commemorative ball for her accomplishment.
“It was funny, she only needed two more assists (to reach 1,500),” PCS coach Kelly Unverdorben recalled of Saturday, “and she went on a 13-point serving streak of her own. We said, ‘if you keep serving like this, you’re never going to get it,’ so it was comical how she got there.”
Tori Unverdorben notched nine kills and three aces while Hailey Keim and Shayla Wilhelm contributed seven and five kills, respectively, for Portville (13-0). Olivia Emley chipped in 14 digs and four aces for the Panthers.
“She set well for us last year, leading us into our state championship matches,” Unverdorben said. “She’s been doing such a good job running our offense. This was fun tonight. She’s put in a lot of work, and this was well-deserved.”
Maura Vossler (2 blocks) had seven kills, Chloe LaCroix had seven digs and Emma McCarthy had five kills for Allegany-Limestone (9-5).
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Fillmore 3, Houghton 0
HOUGHTON — Erin Mawn racked up 32 assists, eight aces and seven digs and Fillmore pulled out a second-set thriller in a 25-14, 30-28, 25-10 victory.
Taylor Bedow posted 13 kills, three blocks and six digs while Emma Cole (2 blocks) logged 13 kills and four digs for the Eagles (10-3). Julia Columbo chipped in eight kills, 10 digs and four aces.
For Houghton (5-6), Carissa Hilsher (2 kills) collected 12 digs, four aces and 22 assists while Sadie Noyes and Lexi Martino had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 3, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BELMONT — Emma Petrichick had five aces, five digs and five assists to lead Genesee Valley/Belfast to 25-18, 25-17, 25-3 triumph.
Lexi Biechmann added eight kills and six digs for GV/B (8-5). Jianna Nix had six digs and three blocks and Kaitlyn Graves added seven assists for Bolivar-Richburg (4-8).
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 3, Salamanca 0
SALAMANCA — Ellicottville swept Salamanca (25-18, 25-7, 25-12), led by Cyrene Moore’s 12 kills and two blocks and Mackenna Smith’s seven aces, three kills and seven assists.
Heli Kongats added five kills for the Eagles and Jenna Hadley marked five aces, four kills and two assists. Reena Stuve made three aces.
Olean 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Olean needed an extra point in the second set, but still came away with a 25-10, 26-24, 25-17 sweep.
Adele Dwaileebe recorded eight kills and eight digs while Grace Parr and Brynn Ackerman (2 blocks) notched seven and five kills, respectively, for the Huskies (10-2). Sophia Renaud contributed 22 assists, three kills and five digs and Destiny Custer (2 aces) had 17 digs in the win.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 3-11.
ECIC DIV. III
Cheektowaga 3, Pioneer 1
CHEEKTOWAGA — Pioneer was more competitive after being swept by Cheektowaga earlier in the year, but still fell short.
The Panthers fell to 5-11.
NON-LEAGUE
Hinsdale 3, Archbishop Walsh 0
HINSDALE — Jamilyn Giberson totaled seven aces and six assists to lift Hinsdale to a 25-8, 25-16, 25-13 sweep.
Gail Patton added eight digs while Aarika Mattys chipped in three kills for the Bobcats (2-10). Archbishop Walsh fell to 0-12.