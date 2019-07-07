WELLSVILLE — In his final game as a 12-year-old at his home Little League park, Hank Sinkey Field, Wellsville’s Tyler Vogel used his arm and his bat to help deliver his team a District 2 championship on Sunday.
Vogel held Ellicottville/Cattaraugus-Little Valley hitless over four innings and hit a two-run home run as Wellsville won, 10-0.
On the mound, Vogel stuck out eight of the 16 batters he faced and was 2-for-2 at the plate and scored twice.
After a scoreless first, Wellsville took a 2-0 lead in the second as Derek Colman hit a double to drive in Bryce Rahr. A pinch runner, Brody Carlin, later scored on a passed ball.
Wellsville took control of the game for good in the third, scoring five runs on five hits as A.J. Cowburn, Vogel, Kason Grover, Jack Cicirello and Eli Tanner each hit singles.
In the fourth, Trenton Green singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. Cowburn drove him in with a single and Vogel hit his home run for a 10-0 lead.
By holding ECLV, the “home” team by coin flip, off the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth, Wellsville won the game by the 10-run tournament mercy rule.
Cowburn was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs.
With the win, Wellsville advances to the Section 1 West Tournament this weekend, starting Saturday at noon at the Penfield Little League Complex against the District 3 Tournament winner.