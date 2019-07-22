As the Olean Oilers headed down the home stretch of the New York Collegiate Baseball League season, it was impossible not to focus on four disastrous losses.
Over a span of six games, Olean went from a three-point lead in second place of the NYCBL’s Western Division to needing a win in Saturday’s night’s regular-season home finale against Mansfield to earn the league’s final playoff berth.
And the reason was those four killer last-inning defeats all directly attributable to errors.
The effect was that the Oilers fell from second in the West, and the home field for tonight’s one-game playoff to advance to a meeting with division champion Niagara, to the sixth-and-last playoff qualifier in the 10-team league.
Thus, tonight at Mansfield (Pa.) University, Olean (18-21-3) meets the Destroyers (20-20-2) — after both teams decidedly lost Sunday’s meaningless final regular-season games — for the right to face Niagara, the West champion with a league-best record of 30-11-1.
AND WHILE the Oilers had the fewest points of the playoff qualifiers with 39 (two for a win, one for a tie) and have the lingering memory of those four error-induced defeats, the reality is, if they win tonight (5 o’clock, 105.9 FM) at Mansfield, their failure to finish second and have that game at home becomes irrelevant.
“It’s all moot now,” Oilers owner/manager Brian O’Connell Jr. said of what a win tonight would mean. “The way I’ve always approached this — except for the couple of years where we had a team of pretty much professionals (NYCBL champs 2015, ‘16) — is that slow-and-steady wins the race.
“We tried to win ballgames and do all we could without burning out players. We’ve had some injuries, we’ve had some issues, but we’ve had enough arms down the stretch where we’ve been able to compete while some teams have fallen off because they haven’t.”
Of tonight’s matchup, O’Connell added, “Now it’s a new ballgame. We’re starting fresh. We go to Mansfield and we’re going to compete and try to win that game, then go head-to-head with Niagara.
“The only issue we had was because of (the error-created 7-6 loss to Rome early Saturday morning in the second game of a doubleheader), I had to move Jack Collins up to start (Saturday’s 8-4 win over Mansfield at Bradner Stadium)) because we needed to get in. The key thing was winning so we didn’t have to go to Genesee and win (Sunday). But I had him slated to start at Mansfield had we won (the second game against Rome).”
To be sure, in O’Connell’s view, his team, which went 5-2-1 against the Destroyers in the regular season, outscoring them 83-56, isn’t intimidated playing them. And though Olean was 1-2-1 at Mansfield, it was outscored only 39-38.
“In the beginning of the season, they were one of the only teams we could beat … we were beating them handily,” O’Connell pointed out. “We have no qualm facing Mansfield, they’re a good team, a solid team, but we beat them and beat them handily and there’s no reason we can’t do it again.”
THE OILERS finished with the sixth-best record in the NYCBL and the statistics indicate that’s about where they belonged.
They were sixth in the league in hitting (.268 average), fifth in pitching (5.06 earned-run average) and tied for seventh in fielding (.948 percent). The latter stat translates to a league-worst 67 unearned runs surrendered and the Oilers’ 73 errors were tied for second-highest in the NYCBL.
But there were some notable individual performances.
Olean had four all-stars for the game against the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League: pitcher Jack Collins (Binghamton), Canisius outfielders Jacob Victor and Dylan Vincent (Olean High) and catcher Mike Beimel (St. John Fisher).
Victor finished third in the league in hitting (.383 avg.) with Vincent 13th at .340. Olean’s Noah Weiner (Ohio U.), .306, was also one of 26 NYCBL players to hit .300-or-better.
Relief pitcher Alec Teska (St. John Fisher) was fourth in ERA (3.19) and Olean starter Kyle Warner (Canisius), 4-0, was eighth at 4.14. Murphy O’Brien (St. Bonaventure), also a starter (5-2), was 11th at 4.46.
This year’s attendance stats are incomplete as four of the five Eastern Division teams didn’t report numbers and the one that did, Cortland, was last in the NYCBL drawing barely three dozen fans per game.
Mansfield led the league attracting 655 per game with Olean second at 333. However, the Oilers average was hurt by the fact that three dates were played away from Bradner Stadium due to unplayable conditions. Thus, five of Olean’s “home” games were played at St. Bonaventure (a doubleheader and single contest) and a twinbill last Friday was contested at Houghton College and no admission was charged at any of them.