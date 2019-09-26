OLEAN — Family, friends and colleagues of the late Fred Moricca gathered outside the Veterans Lounge at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus Wednesday at noon for a ceremony renaming the lounge in his honor.
Moricca’s widow Diana and family members attended at the invitation of JCC officials.
Moricca, a U.S. Army veteran, served 34 years as an employment counselor at the New York State Department of Labor before retiring in 2002. Two years later, he joined the Jamestown Community College staff in Olean as a career counselor.
He was awarded the JCC President’s Award For Excellence in 2016, and was a tireless advocate for students who were veterans. He lobbied the Board of Trustees at Olean JCC for a veterans lounge. Moricca died April 9, 2017.
Members of the Club Valor, which Moricca had advocated for, petitioned the Board of Trustees to rename the lounge after Moricca. The vote was unanimous, according to former Chairman James Griffin.
“This room was his dream back in 2011,” said Michael Snyder, a veteran and JCC alumnus. “It’s an honor to be here.”
Griffin, the former Olean mayor during the time JCC was expanding to its current Olean campus, said Moricca was his brother John’s best friend. He recalled that at Olean High School, where they both served as Student Council president, “Fred wore a beret. For years, I thought Fred was a Frenchman,” he chuckled.
“Fred was really a natural leader as an officer in the U.S. Army, then the state Labor Department and here at JCC,” Griffin said.
“My best memory of Fred was his big smile,” Griffin said. “He made you feel good. And, he had a bigger heart. He helped people on a path to find better jobs and a more productive lifestyle.”
Griffin noted that Moricca was “advocating for the needs of students who were military veterans — including those who were returning from the battlefield.”
Paula Snyder, the new executive director of the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College welcomed those attending the ceremony outside the lounge on the second floor of the campus Administrative Building.
“I welcome all our guests here today to dedicate this wonderful space, a Student Veterans Lounge, in memory of and with deep fondness for our friend and colleague Fred Moricca,” Snyder said. “His wife Donna is with us, as she was so much when Fred worked alongside us downstairs in our counseling and career development center.”
Jamestown Community College President Dr. Daniel DeMarte also spoke of the impact Moricca had on people — particularly veterans in the case of the Veterans Lounge he championed at JCC Olean.
“What a great turnout,” DeMarte said. “What a great event.”
