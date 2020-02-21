An update on former Olean football star Aaron Backhaus and Allegany-Limestone bowling standout Cameron Spring as the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team readies for a pivotal matchup with Richmond:
n In the mid-90s, Backhaus made TH headlines as one of the most menacing defensive players in the Big 30. In recent years, his name has appeared in this space for the job he’s done as an assistant coach at his collegiate alma mater, Hobart.
Earlier this month, Backhaus was brought back onto the sports desk’s radar … this time for something he accomplished off the field.
The 1996 Olean High graduate, now the Statesmen’s defensive coordinator, was recently named the Ability Partners Foundation’s Volunteer of the Year. He was honored at the program’s 17th annual Winter Gala and Auction at the Belhurst Castle in the Finger Lakes on Feb. 7.
Backhaus has long led Hobart’s efforts in conjunction with the APF, including coordinating team visits to Happiness House in Geneva and organizing the annual Tackles and Touchdowns fundraiser, which asks fans to pledge a donation based on the number of tackles or touchdowns scored by the Statesmen during a particular game.
This year, the Statesmen put up a season-best point total in winning that contest 41-27 over Rensselaer. During visits to the Happiness House, team members play games and read to the children in the preschool program.
“OUR Volunteer of the Year award is presented to an individual who has provided extraordinary service over a significant period of time to our agencies,” said Mary Walsh Boatfield, president and CEO of Happiness House, CP Rochester and Rochester Rehabilitation Center. “For almost a decade, Aaron has given invaluable support to Hobart’s Tackles and Touchdowns fundraiser, helping to develop the relationship between Happiness House and Hobart and William Smith College.
“We are excited to honor Aaron with this prestigious award.”
A member of Hobart’s coaching staff for the past 15 years, including the last two as defensive coordinator, Backhaus guided a Statesman defense that ranked second in the Liberty League in scoring defense, passing defense and total defense in 2019. Hobart also finished No. 8 nationally in turnovers forced, securing 17 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries.
Behind that strong defense, the Statesmen went 9-2, including a 30-10 win over Cortland in the New York State Bowl.
Senior defensive back Andrew Koonz, who led Hobart in interceptions was an All-Liberty League honorable mention last fall, pointed to Backhausas a mentor both on and off the field.
“Coach Backhaus embodies all the characteristics of a great coach; he’s passionate, knowledgeable and an extremely strong leader,” he said. “What makes him different, though, is that in addition to being a phenomenal coach, he’s also a great teacher, father and human being.
“Without Coach’s relationship with the Geneva community, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to participate in so many great community service activities, especially visiting Happiness House.
A FOUR-YEAR starter at inside linebacker for Hobart, Backhaus was named all-conference in four-straight seasons (1996-99), finishing his career with 279 tackles and six interceptions. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Hobart and a Master’s degree in education from Alfred.
Backhaus, the 1995 Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year, is the fourth member of the Hobart program to be honored as the APF’s Volunteer of the Year, joining Jarrid Blades (2012), Michael Green (2014) and Patrick O’Connell (‘17). Blades founded Tackles and Touchdowns in 2010, planning and coordinating the first three fundraisers. Over the last decade, the Statesmen have raised more than $41,000 for Ability Partners Foundation and Happiness House.
n Spring, too, has been a regular in the TH’s Local Notes space.
In the last handful of years, the 2019 Allegany-Limestone graduate has been cited for everything from leading the Gators to the three appearances at the New York State tournament (and two third-place finishes), competing in the Junior Gold national championships and reaching the finals of the Pennsylvania State PEPSI USBC championships.
Earlier this month, she picked up her most impressive collegiate achievement to date.
A scholarship bowler at Division I Fairleigh Dickinson, Spring was named the Northeast Conference’s Rookie of the Week in mid-February.
In seven matches at the three-day Chestnut Hill Baker Classic, Spring recorded an overall frame average of 18.71, a .778 filled frames percentage and a .460 strike percentage while helping the Knights to second place out of 14 teams. Additionally, she averaged 8.86 pins per first-ball attempt and threw 29 strikes in 63 chances.
With Spring a contributing member, Fairleigh Dickenson (45-31, 5-7) currently ranks No. 17 nationally and sits fourth in the NEC standings, behind No. 10 Duquesne, No. 25 LIU and No. 13 Sacred Heart and in front of No. 14 Mount St. Mary’s. This weekend, the Knights will be competing in their last conference matchup, looking to lock up a spot in the upcoming five-team NEC Tournament.
