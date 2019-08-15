VERSAILLES — Tucked away in Versailles Cemetery in the northwest corner of Cattaraugus County is a most unusual gravestone.
It marks the graves of Hiram and Maria Chapman who lived and died in the 1800s.
The gravestone looks like a tree with objects at the bottom including an anchor with the date the monument was erected, ferns and a log cabin.
There is a second, smaller stone tree behind the first with Maria and Hiram caved on its trunk.
The stone monument, more than 20 feet tall and several feet around, was erected June 27, 1885.
Hiram Chapman was born April 9, 1810 and died April 8, 1890. Maria H. Chapman was born Nov. 22, 1815 and died Dec. 18, 1886.