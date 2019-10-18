ST. BONAVENTURE — Matt Johnson stood in the front row of the Reilly Center Hall of Fame room, gazing through the window at the empty court before him.
In just under three weeks, the 6-foot-4 guard will be among 10 — yes, 10 — first- or second-year members of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team taking this very floor for the team’s season-opener against Ohio.
Compared to many of those teammates, however, his path to this point was far less conventional … and far more rough and rocky than glitz and glamour.
Johnson wasn’t a four-star recruit like freshman Justin Winston. He wasn’t the crown jewel of his class like Osun Osunniyi, or coming off a national prep championship like Kyle Lofton, or the local star like Dominick Welch.
He wasn’t even the most touted of the Bonnies’ two offseason junior college signings, taking a back seat in that category to Jaren English, who played at the juco level for former controversial Kentucky coach Billy Gillespie.
The Baltimore native was barely on the Division I radar coming out of New Town High School in 2017. Even after a successful two-year stint at Howard College (Texas), he held just one other D-I offer when he signed with Bona in March, according to verbalcommits.com, and that was from Prairie View A&M.
So, yes, perhaps more than anybody on this roster, Johnson will enter the 2019-20 season armed with the added motivation that he has something to prove. And he’s eager for the opportunity to do just that.
“Of course,” he said at Bona’s in-house Media Day Wednesday. “I definitely have a chip on my shoulder because most of the young guys here went from high school to a freshman (in the Atlantic 10), and I really didn’t do that. It was definitely a grind, and now I’ve just got to put it on the floor.
“I took a long way to get here, and now I’ve just got to continue to escalate, to be honest.”
EVEN NOW, seven months after signing, Johnson is still largely an unknown … at least among the fanbase.
The juco guard — the only eligible junior in the lineup — announced his commitment to Bona on March 2, the same day the Bonnies earned a critical road win over George Washington, pushing the recruiting news to secondary status.
A majority of the offseason conversation has centered on the impact Mount St. Mary’s transfer Bobby Planutis might make and what Bona might have in another highly regarded freshmen class.
And yet, he may well end up being the most important addition for this season.
Johnson, who averaged 14 points, five rebounds and two assists in just 17 minutes per game at Howard, has reportedly had a strong first three weeks of practice, setting himself apart due to his ability to play both point guard and shooting guard. According to some associated with the program, he’s the frontrunner to start at the ‘2’, making him a potential answer to one of the following two questions:
Who starts in the backcourt alongside Lofton and Welch? Who lines up in the frontcourt with Osunniyi?
Schmidt was non-committal on the subject at Media Day, saying that Bona is still in search of another “four to four-and-a-half” guys to add to a rotation that will also include its rising sophomore trio and senior Amadi Ikpeze. He did, however, describe Johnson in Street and Smith’s annual A-10 preview as “a scorer who can help us right away.”
And Johnson has every intention of fulfilling that role.
“OF COURSE, I want to start,” he said. “But however I’ll help the team, I’ll help the team, you know? If (Schmidt) wants me to run backup ‘1’, I’ll run backup ‘1’. If he wants me to start at the ‘2’, I’ll start at the ‘2’. I really want to start at the ‘2,’ to be honest.”
Johnson was one of the most efficient juco players in the region last winter, finishing eighth in the Western Junior Athletic Conference in scoring and ninth in 3-point percentage (40 percent, 48-of-119) despite limited minutes. He did a little bit of everything in Big Spring, Texas, adding to his appeal with the Bona coaching staff.
The goal now is to prove that he can bring those same attributes to the highest collegiate level. He’s hoping that his versatility will give him even more of a chance to show Bona, and its fans, what he can do.
“I can score at all three levels, I can get others involved,” said Johnson, who earned WJCAC all-conference honors last year. “I can handle the ball a little bit. I can take some pressure off Kyle because he was playing a lot of minutes last year. (Bona) really didn’t have anybody to bring the ball up and run the team (in Lofton’s absence). I can put some pressure off of him, and I can run the ‘2,’ I can shoot it, so we’ll see how it works out.”
The combo guard has been patiently waiting to prove himself as a Division I basketball player since his days as a youth in Baltimore. His first real opportunity comes on November 5 against the Bobcats.
“I’m excited, I can’t even lie about it,” he said. “I’ve just been waiting for this most of my life, to be honest, so I’ve just got to do what I’ve got to do.”