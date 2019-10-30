COHOCTON — Bahrul Ulum’s 12th goal of the season came at the best possible moment, and it made the difference.
Ulum broke a deadlock in the second half to guide the top-seeded Scio boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over No. 5 Prattsburgh in a Section 5 Class D2 semifinal on Tuesday.
“It was a great win for us,” Scio coach Dillon McFall said. “These group of kids have been there (in the semifinals) five times in the past few years and we finally busted through to get to the finals.”
Prattsburgh (12-6-1) took the early advantage after Mason Putnam scored off a penalty kick with 24 minutes remaining in the first half. The lead didn’t last long as the Tigers’ Luraritz Kruse tied the game less than five minutes later with a penalty kick of his own.
Ulum scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 19 minutes left off a pass from Elia Travaini.
Scio’s Corey Bolzan collected six saves.
Prattsburgh goalkeeper Ammon Anderson finished with a game-high 11 saves.
Scio will face No. 6 Belfast on Friday in an Allegany County rematch for the Class D2 title. The Tigers defeated the Bulldogs, 2-0, in the regular season.