The race for two seats representing District 4 in the Cattaraugus County Legislature will see two Republican incumbents and two Democratic challengers face off.
Appearing on the Democratic Party line are newcomers Matthew W. Ring and John W. Hale. Incumbents Norman L. Marsh and Howard V. VanRensselaer will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.
District 4 includes the towns of Conewango, Leon, Little Valley, Napoli, Randolph and South Valley.
MATTHEW RING
As a lifelong resident of his community and raising a family in the county, Ring said he’s invested in the future and wants the best for all families in the county.
“I am committed to help run our county in a professional and efficient manner,” he said, adding that electing him will “get fresh eyes and ears committed to working together and putting people over party lines.”
Ring said his leadership positions with the Randolph Fire Department and Randolph Regional EMS and experience as a flight nurse with Starflight Medevac and nurse practitioner at WellNow Urgent Care has taught him how to work efficiently, yet be productive.
“I work with people of all ages and backgrounds during the good times and the bad,” he said. “I can listen and work with others under stressful and important situations. I have always strived to improve and be successful at whatever I have done or continue to do.”
A member of the Randolph Fire Department since high school, Ring said it’s taught him how to work hard, work through diversity and be dependable. He said he is part of the growing Randolph Regional EMS Corporation, won firefighter of the year for Cattaraugus County in 2016 and is an Eagle Scout.
Ring said his main campaign message is to put people first, not politics, adding that the legislature needs people who are trustworthy, dependable and able to voice their opinion in a constructive manner. He said he doesn’t expect to walk in and make a bunch of changes, but does expect to earn respect and work with the more experienced.
“While campaigning, we are hearing people want change and are tired of the way things have always been done,” he added. “I want to work together with both parties of our county legislation.”
Bringing a wealth of experience in health care and public safety, Ring said he hopes to help first responders meet the needs of the county’s aging communities.
“With state laws regarding bail and discovery changes coming I want our police, prosecutors and our public defenders to have the training, tools and staffing to keep our communities safe — locking up the guilty and giving justice to those falsely accused,’ he said. “I hope that I can bring refreshing ideas yet work with those of our county whom have made it what it is today.”
JOHN HALE
A District 4 resident nearly his entire life and a public servant for 36 years, John Hale wants to serve the residents of his district and ensure their voices are heard.
“I want to make sure there is a future for my children and grandchildren here in Cattaraugus County,” he said. “I think a new set of eyes can offer fresh opinions on issues that come before the Legislature.”
Hale is a volunteer for the East Randolph Fire Department, holding many offices available in the department, including fire chief for over 10 years, serving as the main contact between the department and community.
“I have been responsible for creating and tracking large budgets,” he said. “My project management experience includes collecting data from diverse groups of people and making strong data-based decisions that are agreeable to most everyone.”
Hale has been a Randolph town councilman for the past four years, a village trustee in East Randolph and worked on the committee to consolidate the villages into the town government to eliminate the extra layer of government and taxes, a project he said did result in cost savings.
“The creation of a Fire District was also a project that I worked on,” he added. “This has also been a very successful endeavor. I have also been involved in the water system improvement project while on the town board.”
Hale said he believes in putting people first, not partisan politics, and doing what is right, transparency and trustworthiness. In order to keep the county a viable location to live, he said taxes need to remain under control.
“I am assuming that there is not much left to cut from department budgets, so that means that we need to increase revenue in other ways,” he said. “First, we need to attract jobs to this area, without losing any businesses that are currently here. Second, we need to get people to live and build homes locally.”
Hale said he wants to bring his combined experience in public service and large business to the office, hoping that new ideas will have a positive effect on the residents of the county.
“I look forward to working with everyone on both sides of the aisle. Communication is key to making improvement,” he said. “I enjoy living in Cattaraugus County and I want to see this county to continue to be a viable location to raise families.”
ALSO ON THE ballot, incumbents Marsh and VanRensselaer did not respond to requests for comment.