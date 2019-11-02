The race for representing District 1 in the Cattaraugus County Legislature will see two current legislators and two challengers face off on Election Day.
Incumbents M. Andrew Burr and Richard L. Klancer will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. Challengers Mary Jane Stuhr and Constance M. Johnson will appear on the Democratic line, and Stuhr will also appear on the Working Families line.
District 1 covers the towns of Dayton, New Albion, Otto, Perrysburg and Persia.
CONSTANCE JOHNSON
Johnson said she is highly respected Paula Stockman, who previously represented the district until her death in 2018, and would like to follow in her footsteps.
“I helped her run for her office twice and she did a fantastic job. Since her passing, it seems as if there is a need for representation in District 1,” Johnson said. “Mary Stuhr wanted me to run on the Democratic ticket with her.”
As a conservative Republican, Johnson said she was hesitant at first, but saw a need and agreed to run. She campaigned for the primary as a Republican, but said she had people telling family and friends, “Don't vote for her because she is a Democrat.”
“Well, I'm not a Democrat, although I was for many years, but I can work with Democrats and know they are not always left Liberals.”
Johnson said she has always been an advocate for people and it seems to a calling in her life to advocate for those she works for. While in college at the University of Arizona, she was selected for a legislative Internship due to my GPA.
Johnson said she was an advocate for people with disabilities for many years and a teacher during and before that. At the Developmental Disabilities State Operations and Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, Johnson was a service coordinator and her job was to be an advocate for her client or consumer.
“As the oldest of five children, I advocated for my siblings always. As a substance abuse counselor, I advocated for my clients,” she said. “I have always liked any work I have done, and if I am elected I will represent the folks who elected me.”
Johnson said she is proud of having been a judge in Perrysburg for 10 years where she was able to do advocacy in that capacity to some extent within sentencing parameters.
“When I was a Judge, I could not be affiliated with any party,” she said. “I continue to look at the issue, the budget and the needed outcome. I see a need in roads, culverts, economy, the opioid crisis and mental health.”
As a substance abuse counselor and Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Johnson said she works for people, not for parties.
“I will advocate for the people who elect me,” she said.
ALSO ON THE ballot are Burr, Klancer and Stuhr, who did not respond to requests for comment.