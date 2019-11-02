LITTLE VALLEY — There are two Cattaraugus County-wide races on the Election Day ballot.
County Clerk Alan Bernstein is uncontested in his bid for re-election to a second four-year term.
Bernstein is listed on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence Party lines.
There is a three-way contest for county coroner.
Incumbent Howard T. VanRensselaer of Randolph is seeking re-election to a four-year term on the Republican, Conservative, Independence Party and Libertarian lines. He has served as one of four coroners for the county since 2012.
VanRensselaer has been endorsed by the Cattaraugus County Deputy Sheriffs Supervisory Union; New York State Police Investigators Association; Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers; Dr. Brian Walters, director of the Cattaraugus County Emergency Medical Services; and Troy Westfall, with the Salamanca Police Department.
E. Paul Smith of Lyndon, a retired Buffalo funeral home owner, is running for coroner in the Democratic and Working Families parties.
Also on the ballot is Libertarian candidate Luke Wenke of Olean.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
Early voting at the Board of Elections in the former Little Valley School at 207 Rock City St. in Little Valley and at the College Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean continues today and Sunday.
Early voting today runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.