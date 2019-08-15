BUFFALO — In the wake of lawsuits filed under the Child Victims Act, two Diocese of Buffalo priests have been placed on administrative leave.
Bishop Richard Malone announced the decision Thursday to investigate the Rev. Msgr. Peter Popadick, pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Cheektowaga, and the Rev. Paul Nogaro, pastor of St. Stephen Parish in Grand Island.
Both priests were named in the same case filed Wednesday on behalf of an anonymous male client by attorneys Paul K. Barr of Fanizzi & Barr and Diane Paolicelli of Phillips & Paolicelli. The allegations describe repeated sexual abuse at the hands of four priests as well as two Catholic school teachers at various periods of time, from when the plaintiff was about 10 until age 18.
Popadick, 74, who eventually served as a top assistant to former Bishop Edward Head, was at Bishop Fallon High School in 1973 and 1974 when the alleged abuse occurred in the gym showers after tennis practice. He declined comment to multiple media outlets.
Nogaro, 74, was at St. Mary of Sorrows School around 1972 or 1973 when he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the plaintiff. Nogaro vehemently denied the allegations to the Buffalo News on Wednesday, saying “even though the truth is on my side, this destroys my life.”
In a news release, officials said they take the accusations seriously but noted the choice to put the priests on leave “does not imply any determination as to the truth or falsity of the complaint.”
“Victim-survivors have come forward in various ways,” the statement read. “The opening of the Child Victims Act (CVA) and filing of lawsuits against the Diocese of Buffalo has become another avenue by which the Diocese is becoming aware/alerted to claims of abuse.”