COOPERSTOWN — The Twin Tiers Olean Oilers 12U team began competition in the Cooperstown Dreams Park Tournament on Sunday, splitting a pair of games against teams from Virginia and Minnesota.
The Oilers lost their opener to Delmarva Aces South (Va.), 15-8, but bounced back in their second contest, beating the Lakeville Cougars (Minn.), 19-6. Olean continues play in the 104-team tournament today, facing the Monroeville Gators (Pa.) at 11 a.m. and Team Kado Hawaii at 7 p.m.
Against Delmarva, Olean had three players hit a home run: Trey Buchholz, Talan Reese and Zach Trietley.
In the second game, Buchholz hit 3-for-4 with two home runs, Brock Weitzel was 2-for-3 with a home run and Caden Allen went 3-for-3. Landon Barkley, Allen and Reese combined to pitch the Oilers to victory.
On Saturday night, three Olean players took part in skills competitions. Allen participated in the Home Run Derby, finishing third out of 104 players, hitting five home runs in the finals.
Buchholz threw in the Golden Arm competition and Aydin Sisson ran in the Road Runner competition for speed around the bases.