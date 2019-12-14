It’s always an electric dynamic in the Twin Tiers when the Bills play the Steelers … especially with something major at stake.
Most of it has to do with split loyalties.
On the New York side of the border, there’s a predominance of Buffalo fans, and though there are some Pittsburgh faithful, it could be argued that there are even more Cleveland disciples dating back to the days when Olean’s WHDL was part of the Browns radio network.
It’s different in Pennsylvania, where in the northern part of McKean County it seems fans are about equally split between the Bills and Steelers, but it quickly becomes a Pittsburgh precinct as one heads south.
And tomorrow that rivalry will be in full flower as the Bills and Steelers have a critical meeting on Sunday Night Football. The game, originally scheduled for a 1 o’clock kickoff at Heinz Field, was “flexed” to the national telecast and an 8:20 p.m. start, due to its importance.
Since then, the Buffalo faithful have been snapping up tickets on the secondary market, cost be damned.
Bills fans have purged the reality that the Steelers have beaten Buffalo six straight and 10 of the last 11. It’s also an abysmal 2-10 in Pittsburgh since 1970, the last win there coming 27 years ago in a playoff game.
In their view, it’s a new year with different casts of coaches and players.
THERE’S also the sheer potential impact of the game.
The Bills, 9-4, are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Ravens last Sunday at New Era Field and still need one more win in their final three games to guarantee an AFC playoff berth.
Meanwhile, the Steelers, 8-5, have recovered from a 1-4 start and myriad personnel losses – they’re starting third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges – to win seven of their last eight games. With a win tomorrow night they could actually push past Buffalo and into the conference’s No. 1 wild card spot. It would also be one of the two wins necessary for Pittsburgh to dramatically improve its postseason chances.
THUS, THE glare of the national spotlight isn’t lost on Buffalo coach Sean McDermott.
“I think (the players) focus (on it) – it’s (still) a game at the end of the day,” he said. “In terms of when we play it’s an opportunity for the players for sure. The change of and transformation of the mindset (to being a winning team), it’s been a long time coming. The guys have worked hard for it, but at the same time we have to go out and execute and do the things that are necessary to win a game whether you play at eight o’clock at night or one o’clock in the afternoon.”
But McDermott is cognizant of the Bills’ culture change.
“I think we’ve moved that needle drastically since we got here (three years ago) and in the entire building,” he admitted. “It’s been a long time (15 years) since this organization has been in a position like this, this late in the season, and we don’t take it lightly.”
And, history notwithstanding, Buffalo comes into tomorrow’s game with a 5-1 record on the road – the lone loss at Cleveland – one of five NFL teams with that mark.
“It’s tough to win on the road ... tough to win in the NFL week-to-week,” McDermott pointed out. “Our team has done that. It hasn’t come easily. They’ve earned it honestly during the week. That’s where most games are won, or at least you’re giving yourself a chance by the way you prepare.”
THEN, TOO, one of those road wins was the nationally-televised 26-15 evisceration of the struggling Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon in Dallas that prepared the Bills for tomorrow.
“I really don’t think it bothers us too much or has too much of an impact on us,” Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen said the the evening kickoff. “Obviously, it’s a later game, so we have to adjust accordingly to the schedule … whether it’s leaving later on the plane (or) meetings in the morning of the game. That’s something we haven’t experienced as a team yet. It’s definitely going to be a learning adjustment for us, but I really feel like the schedule is the only thing that changes.”
He added, “We’re not trying to do anything different … take it just how we take every other game. It’s the next game so it’s what’s most important to us right now.
“We’ve gotta win this game … we’ve gotta go win our next couple games. But we’re focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. It’s going to be a four-quarter fight … they’re tough (and) they’ve been playing very well.”
Especially over the last 50 years against Buffalo.
