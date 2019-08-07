QUAKER RUN — Always wanted to try a paddleboard? Allegany State Park’s Environmental Education Department will host an evening of paddleboarding on Quaker Lake tonight from 6 to 7:30.
The program is geared toward the beginner or anyone who would like to try a paddle board. Proper paddle technique, safety skills and board terminology will be discussed and a chance to practice skills on the water will be presented at the end of the program.
Meet at the Quaker Bath House at 6 p.m. This free program is part of the park’s Outdoor Adventure Series.
Registration is not required. For more information, contact the Environmental Education/Recreation Department at 354-9101, ext. 232.