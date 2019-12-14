OLEAN — As a child who attended Trinity United Methodist Church, John Brook, 84, remembers Christmas Eve services that were held at 11 p.m. every Dec. 24.
This year’s service, however, will mark the first time the historic church at 131 N. Ninth St., which is renowned for its beautiful stained glass windows, will move the service to 7:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
“I’ve been affiliated with the church for 84 years. … I was born into the church there,” Brook said. “The Christmas Eve service has always been held at 11 o’clock and consisted of carol singing, solos and candle-lighting, and the whole sanctuary would be bathed in candlelight at the end of the service.”
He said the church decided to move the service up to an earlier time this year to accommodate some of the members of the church.
“It will be the same candlelight service with carol singing, the choir and soloist,” he remarked. “And communion will be given. Following the service there will be a time to socialize, with cookies and coffee and such. If people stick around, they can talk to others.”
Brook admitted that the new time for services “is quite a change after 70 years of tradition,” but a needed one.
He said the change will also help choir members who have had difficulty making it to the late service that continued until midnight.
In sharing other traditions of the church, Brook recalled a time when Trinity held Christmas parties for the children of his generation.
“In my youth, we used to have Sunday School Christmas parties,” he recalled, noting he was 5 or 6 at the time. “Each child from Sunday school would say a Bible verse and then the Sunday school classes would sing. And then Santa Claus would peak around the corner at the back of the church and get all the kids excited.”
This would be followed by St. Nick walking down into the sanctuary where he would hand out a small gift and a box of candy to each child.
Another holiday memory of his at church focuses on a couple, Gene and Marian Newburg, who met in the church choir while singing at the Christmas Eve service close to 70 years ago.
They married some time later and have been together ever since.
Brook said that in addition to himself and his wife, Joyce, other longtime members of the church are Joey Kohl, Peg Metler and Dick Sandburg.
Brook said the church will provide candles for all participants to light during the service conducted by Rev. Joan Zimmerman.
“That sanctuary, when it’s candle-lit and with the stained glass windows, is absolutely one of the most beautiful sites you can see,” he remarked, noting holiday songs will be sung by the congregation, as well.