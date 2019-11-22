ITHACA — Olean sophomore Alexis Trietley set out to make the top 10 in the state in Friday’s preliminaries, earning a spot in today’s NYSPHSAA Swimming & Diving championship finals.
“Not only did she do it, she did it twice,” Olean coach Dan Brown said.
Trietley finished sixth out of 61 competitors from across New York State in the 100-yard freestyle preliminary at :51.73, her best time in a varsity meet and lifetime second-best. She also took 10th out of 52 swimmers in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52.62. Both times set new Olean High records, marking the 18th time she’s broken a school or pool record (including some of her own) this season.
“We’ve been talking about that event most of the season,” Brown said of the 200 freestyle. “We’ve been trying to make it so she has four good 50s. Today I’d say she had three and a half good 50s, but that was enough to get her where she wanted to be.”
“We’re real ecstatic for her. It’s a dedication to her work and her drive. She’s fantastic, fun to deal with, great sense of humor, great personality.”
Trietley will try to improve on those times, and places, in today’s finals at Ithaca College (starting at 10:30 a.m.).
“She did great. She had a fantastic prelims,” Brown added. “I think last year’s experience at states and even her 8th grade year, it really helped her focus her thoughts on what she wants to be doing at this level.
“It’s always an interesting meet. A lot for swimmers focus their attention and enerygy tog et here and don’t have great swims after that. We didn’t stop or slow down her training until about a week before this, working with her and also her coach from the YMCA.
“We’re very excited for her and hopefully (Saturday) she ends on an even better note than she did today.”