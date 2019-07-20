OLEAN — After a month and a half of moving and settling in, the staff with the Tri-County Arts Council were ready Friday to welcome the community to their new home at 110 W. State St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, opening reception and 2019 Members Exhibition.
The event was attended by several city officials, dignitaries and community members who made it to the gallery and studio despite heavy rainfall in the late afternoon.
“We’ve worked really hard to make sure it was ready for tonight,” said Tina Hastings, executive director of the Arts Council, prior to the ceremony. “Things had been kind of quiet, but in the last week we’ve had more people stopping in. It’s been really nice to share the space with people and get their reaction.”
The new gallery and studio have been long-awaited by the Arts Council, which had previously housed its classes, receptions, exhibits and displays in a much smaller space on West Main Street in Allegany. The Arts Council had announced in the latter part of 2017 plans to move to the new, larger studio in the West State Street building owned by Jeff Belt, manager of Sunny Olean LLC and president of SolEpoxy, Inc. The announcement that the Olean building was ready for the agency’s move was made in May.
Belt, who attended the ceremony, said he was pleased with how the gallery and studio, located in two separate rooms, has been arranged by the Arts Council.
Belt said he couldn’t be more grateful” for the outcome.
“First of all, (the Arts Council) was very patient with me, waiting a whole year for this space to be ready,” he said. “And the way they’ve filled it is just incredible — the artwork is beautiful and it’s amazing the amount of talent we have in our community.”
Belt noted the building is situated in a “great location” and has a lot of visibility in the community. On a related note, Belt said construction crews are continuing work on eight apartments in the upper floors of the building, and they should be completed in the fall. He said his crews are also working on four additional apartments in an adjacent building.
“We’re going to reactivate this whole corner with more people living in downtown Olean,” Belt remarked.
Belt said work crews restored the historic tongue and groove beadboard walls found in the gallery, as well as preserved portions of the original tin ceiling
During his comments to the audience at the ceremony, Belt shared some of the history of the Arts Council building, constructed in 1886, and its surrounding neighborhood.
“This whole area was referred to as ‘Robbers Row’ and was kind of the seedy side of town,” Belt said of the neighborhood’s past history. “On the third floor (of the Arts Council building) was a Speakeasy, and the walls were just permeated with cigar smoke.”
Olean Mayor Bill Aiello said the Tri-County Arts Council is a “nice addition to the uptown area.”
“It’s another quality of life item for Olean,” Aiello said. “This is just another segment of the population that is going to get served. This is so wonderful for Olean.”
Alderman Linda Witte, Ward 1, said the Arts Council’s presence is “something that is needed for downtown.” Witte, who has enjoyed art as a pastime, said she is considering taking classes at the facility in the future.
Corey Fecteau, vice president of the Arts Council from Allegany County, said she also loves the new facility, as it is spacious.
“It’s flexible space and they’ll be able to stage a lot of different events here,” she said.
John Stevens, Arts Council secretary, also believes the space will give the agency room to expand, given its involvement with artists from Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua.
“We wanted a larger facility, and we wanted to be where all the action is” in downtown Olean, Stevens remarked.
Arts Council officials said the Members Exhibition continues until Aug. 23. For more information on the agency, visit www.myartscouncil.net.